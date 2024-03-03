Tennessee Wineries Showcased at Chattanooga Wine Festival

The annual Sip TN Chattanooga Wine Festival is coming up on March 23, 2024. Indulge in local Tennessee wines, hard ciders, meads and more!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The annual Sip TN Chattanooga Wine Festival is back on March 23, 2024, featuring wines, hard ciders, and meads from many local wineries across the state of Tennessee. The festival, which takes place from 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, will be held at the First Horizon Pavilion, located at 1801 Reggie White Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37408. The wineries that will be sampling and selling their products are: Holly Ridge Winery, Beans Creek Winery, Century Farm Winery, Savannah Bee Mead, Mountain Valley Winery, Mill Bridge Hard Cider Company, Hillside Winery, Apple Barn Hard Cider Company, Apple Barn Winery, Tsali Notch Vineyard, Cellar 53 Winery, DelMonaco Winery, and Paris Winery.

The festival will be a day full of fun, with over 100 different wines available to sample! A ticket to this event will grant you wine tastings from all the wineries, a souvenir TN Wines wine glass, a 6 bottle wine tote bag, the ability to buy bottles of wine directly from the wineries, and more. In addition to tasting local wines, you will also get the opportunity to enjoy delicious food from local vendors. If you are looking to appreciate the festival without indulging in any alcoholic beverages, a designated driver ticket option is available. For full access to the festival, a ticket costs $53.59, while the limited, designated driver ticket costs $13.19. Even better, the proceeds from the event stay local, benefitting Tennessee agriculture and small businesses. The Sip TN Chattanooga Wine Festival is a wonderful celebration of Tennessee culture and is a great way to show appreciation for the Volunteer State.

"When you enjoy a local wine festival, you are supporting the farmers who grow the grapes, apples, and produce the honey these wineries need to make their products," says Don Collier, President of Mountain Valley Vineyards. "This is Chattanooga's best chance to sample and take home wines, ciders, and meads from true Tennessee wineries all in one place... so come out and support your local farmer!"

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.siptn.com/chattanooga.

