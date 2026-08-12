TenneX Legal Named No. 1092 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

TenneX Legal Debuts at No. 30 in the Legal Category of the 2026 Inc. 5000
PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TenneX Legal today announced it has been ranked No. 1092 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. TenneX Legal ranked No. 30 in the Legal industry category of the 2026 Inc. 5000, No. 4 in the Trenton-Princeton, N.J. metro area, and No. 32 in New Jersey in its first appearance on the list. The Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.
Founded in 2021, TenneX Legal provides the technology, marketing, administrative operations, and front-office infrastructure that help law firms operate and grow more efficiently. Through an integrated combination of marketing technology, reception support, CRM systems, administrative intake support, workflow automation, scheduling, follow-up, and dedicated administrative and operational support personnel, TenneX helps law firms build more organized, responsive, and scalable business operations, centralizing front-office functions that firms might otherwise manage through disconnected software, vendors, and personnel, all performed at the direction and under the oversight of each client firm's attorneys.
"Ranking No. 30 in the Legal category of the Inc. 5000 on our first appearance is an incredible milestone, but the true credit goes entirely to our team," said Omar Alseginy, Founder and CEO of TenneX Legal. "We have built a culture centered on operational integrity, and our team shows up every single day completely committed to ensuring excellence for the firms we serve. This growth is a direct reflection of their hard work, passion, and relentless dedication to supporting attorneys. I am proud of what we are building together."
This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and honorees have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.
"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance. It reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."
About TenneX Legal
TenneX Legal provides technology, administrative operations, and front-office infrastructure to law firms nationwide. Learn more at www.tennexlegal.com.
TenneX's services are strictly administrative, technological, marketing, and operational in nature and are performed at the direction and under the oversight of each client law firm. Services are provided through flat-fee subscription arrangements, with certain standalone services available on a fixed-fee, à la carte basis. TenneX's compensation is not contingent upon legal fees collected, the acceptance or rejection of any legal matter, case outcomes, or the merits or value of any legal matter. TenneX does not provide legal advice, evaluate the merits of legal matters, recommend whether representation should be accepted, make legal judgments, establish attorney-client relationships, or direct the provision of legal services. All decisions concerning legal advice, case evaluation, representation, professional responsibility, and the attorney-client relationship remain solely with the independent attorneys and law firms TenneX supports.
About Inc.
Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
Media Contact
Omar Alseginy, TenneX Legal, 1 929-240-6699, [email protected], https://tennexlegal.com
SOURCE TenneX Legal
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