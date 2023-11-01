Tennis Legend Roscoe Tanner Set to Headline "Serve Challenge" Event on Veterans Day Saturday, November 11th

" Our mission is to inspire and improve lives, while preventing suicide" Post this

The clinic, conducted by Tanner and Brady Alan Mazzola of BAM! FiTennis, will encompass the mechanics of serving including the proper kinetic chain from stance, toss, wind up, contact point, and follow-through. The clinic will also cover placement, types of serves, and when to use it, as well as volleys and net skills so that players will learn to serve and volley. The serve skills challenge will allow participants to compete for prizes in a competition that tests for fastest serve and accuracy.

The event will also launch an innovative community impact serve challenge off the court for selective participants and teams. Participants will be incentivized to formulate and implement local community impact campaigns as a form of community service where most effective and impactful individuals will be awarded prizes. All proceeds from the "Serve Challenge" will benefit Watering Seeds' mission to inspire and improve lives, while preventing suicide.

With the help of Tanner, a former tennis great, the event promises to be one to remember. Tanner has 0won 16 singles titles and 13 doubles titles in the Association of Tennis Professional Tour. In 1977, he won his first Grand Slam at The Australian Open, and in 1979 was a runner-up at Wimbledon, where he lost in 5-sets to Bjorn Borg. For several years, he was the doubles partner of the legendary Arthur Ashe.

In 1979 he received the "Fair Play Award" from the United Nations. And at the height of his career, Roscoe Tanner was ranked number four in the world. Nicknamed "The Rocket" in the 1970's, Roscoe held the fastest serve record at 153 mph for more than 25 years, before it was broken by Andy Roddick at 155 mph in 2004. In 2005, he published a confessional book, "Double Fault", which detailed his rise to the pinnacle of the tennis world, and some of his human failings. The "Serve Challenge" is part of Roscoe's mission to give back.

"We are blessed to have Roscoe participating at this Veterans' Day event," said Mazzola. "He is a proven

champion and leader, both on and off the court."

Mazzola, a former NCAA DI tennis player, was inspired to start Watering Seeds in 2004 after seeing a Paralympic wheelchair tennis exhibition held at UCLA and created a platform to play sports to be more accessible to the disabled. Since WSO's inception in 2005, Mazzola and his team have successfully hosted and produced numerous outreach events and campaigns that include military family picnics at Walter Reed Medical Center, live broadcast television concert specials to boost Military morale, benefit comedy and magic shows at the Magic Castle in Hollywood, numerous celebrity charity pre-Super Bowl Galas in host cities, the Wheelchair Super Bowl featuring Veterans and NFL Alumni, as well as "Skills on Wheels" adaptive sports clinics, competitions, and exhibitions around the country.

"We are committed as an organization to do all we can to provide education, equipment and training to those we serve," said Mazzola. "The Serve Challenge event is a continuation of the work we do to generate support for our wounded veterans and challenged civilians."

Currently, Mazzola helps to oversee the Fall Creek Tennis Academy in Humble, TX. As a holistic high- performance coach with a mind, body, and spirit approach to wellness, he understands how to help others break through their limits to grow and maximize their full potential. BAM! FiTennis, a high energy fusion of functional fitness and technical tennis training, creates personalized programs with high quality instruction and hands-on training in a focused, fun, and productive learning environment.

About Watering Seeds Organization:

Since its inception in 2005, WSO has been dedicated to empowering our youth, wounded warriors, and challenged civilians through adaptive sports, fitness, and wellness programs, as well as live entertainment events. WSO is widely recognized by the U.S. Department of Defense for providing Wounded Warrior Care as well as Entertainment for the Troops and their families to raise morale. We have hosted and/or participated in numerous nationally recognized charitable events and public awareness campaigns that have been featured in network television segments along with other notable nonprofits. For more info and to learn more, please visit https://www.wateringseeds.org.

