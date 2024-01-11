Tennis Star Elina Svitolina Joins Forces with MacPaw to Showcase Ukrainian Tech on World Stage

As MacPaw's Global Brand Ambassador, Elina will work hand-in-hand with the MacPaw team to promote Ukraine's human-centered innovation around the world.

KYIV, Ukraine , Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Software company MacPaw today announced its partnership with internationally renowned tennis player Elina Svitolina, uniting in their shared mission to promote Ukraine's human-centered innovation onto the world stage. Through this strategic collaboration, they will spotlight the enduring positive impact of Ukrainian technology globally, all while showcasing MacPaw's cutting-edge product line.

This agreement has been facilitated by Seventy-Two Sports Group, the sports management company representing Elina Svitolina.

Amidst Russia's full-scale invasion, innovative technology built in Ukraine continues to emerge as a global force for good. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine's premier tennis player, stands as a proud advocate for Ukrainian brands that are not only creating products, but embodying perseverance amidst adversity. Through collaborative campaigns, Elina will work with the MacPaw team to raise awareness for such products, fostering a deeper understanding of how these technologies hold the transformative power to enrich lives.

"MacPaw's resilience in the face of Russian military aggression is extraordinary. I stand proudly behind them as they provide top-notch products worldwide, showcasing the same determination I aim to always bring to the tennis court," said Elina Svitolina. "It is so important to support companies committed to enhancing lives through user-centric technology, which is why I am grateful to serve as MacPaw's Global Brand Ambassador. Together, we will demonstrate the strength and power of Ukrainian tech."

"We are honored to welcome Elina to the MacPaw community. She is a tennis superstar who puts her all into every match, no matter the odds, and a national hero championing the Ukrainian cause," said Oleksandr Kosovan, Founder and CEO of MacPaw. "Elina embodies the values we celebrate at MacPaw, and we are proud to work with her in our mission for positive social change. Meaningful technologies have the power to enhance human lives; with Elina, we can make sure MacPaw's product solutions are available to even more people around the world."

MacPaw continues to develop and distribute revolutionary software tailored for macOS and iOS around the world. Its flagship product, CleanMyMac X, replaces dozens of optimization tools for Mac, cleaning megatons of junk to ensure protection and make computers run faster. Today, one in every five Mac users worldwide has at least one product by MacPaw downloaded onto their computer.

To help provide relief to Ukrainian civilians, visit the MacPaw Foundation here. To hear more about how to support young gifted tennis players in Ukraine, visit the Elina Svitolina Foundation here.

About MacPaw

MacPaw develops and distributes software for macOS and iOS that simplifies the lives of Mac users. Crafted with precision and care, MacPaw's innovative products, including CleanMyMac X, Setapp, ClearVPN, and Spybuster, are meticulously designed to elevate the user experience within the Mac ecosystem. Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with a subsidiary office in Boston, MacPaw products have more than 30 million users worldwide, with one in every five Mac users having at least one app downloaded. Learn more about MacPaw here.

Media Contact for MacPaw: [email protected]

About Elina Svitolina

Elina Svitolina is Ukraine's most successful tennis player in history, winning 17 WTA singles titles, a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and reaching a career-high ranking of World No.3. Off the court, Elina is a leading cultural figure within Ukraine, using her influence to raise millions of dollars to fund the rebuilding of Ukraine and various charitable initiatives through the Elina Svitolina Foundation.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

About Seventy Two Sports Group

Elina Svitolina is represented by SeventyTwo Sports Group, a sports management company that offers commercial and management services to professional athletes, supporting the careers of clients both on and off the competitive stage. Our services include sports and talent management, athlete development, sponsorship sales, brand licensing and event operations. https://www.72sportsgroup.com/. For more information or press inquiries please contact: [email protected]

Media Contact for Elina Svitolina: Mary Jane Orman / [email protected]

MacPaw, MacPaw, 380 631493736, [email protected], macpaw.com

SOURCE MacPaw