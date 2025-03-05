Tenor Partners with Altriarch to Enhance Private Credit Operations

"By leveraging Tenor's platform, we can enhance our operational efficiency and promote greater transparency for our investors and borrowers." - Danielle Brown, General Partner & CEO of Altriarch Post this

Borrower monitoring look-through

Real-time portfolio insights

Workflow automation to scale operations efficiently

"Private credit firms require technology that keeps pace with the industry's complexity. We are excited to partner with Altriarch to assist them in streamlining post-close loan operations and scaling seamlessly," said Tony Chung, Co-Founder and CEO of Tenor.

"Altriarch is dedicated to providing tailored credit solutions for specialty finance markets. By leveraging Tenor's platform, we can enhance our operational efficiency and promote greater transparency for our investors and borrowers," stated General Partner & CEO Danielle Brown.

This collaboration highlights the increasing demand for modern private credit solutions, and Tenor remains at the forefront of delivering automation, transparency, and scale to the industry.

For more information, visit www.tenor.digital or www.altriarch.com.

