Tenor Partners with Altriarch to Enhance Private Credit Operations

Tenor and Altriarch Announce Partnership to Optimize Private Credit Loan Administration
RALEIGH, N.C., March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tenor, an AI-powered platform that optimizes private credit loan administration, is excited to announce a new partnership with Altriarch, a leading asset-based credit manager focused on specialty finance and underserved markets.
Altriarch provides innovative financing solutions for lenders and businesses seeking flexible credit structures. As they continue to grow, maintaining operational efficiency and borrower oversight remains a top priority. With Tenor's platform, Altriarch will gain:
- Borrower monitoring look-through
- Real-time portfolio insights
- Workflow automation to scale operations efficiently
"Private credit firms require technology that keeps pace with the industry's complexity. We are excited to partner with Altriarch to assist them in streamlining post-close loan operations and scaling seamlessly," said Tony Chung, Co-Founder and CEO of Tenor.
"Altriarch is dedicated to providing tailored credit solutions for specialty finance markets. By leveraging Tenor's platform, we can enhance our operational efficiency and promote greater transparency for our investors and borrowers," stated General Partner & CEO Danielle Brown.
This collaboration highlights the increasing demand for modern private credit solutions, and Tenor remains at the forefront of delivering automation, transparency, and scale to the industry.
For more information, visit www.tenor.digital or www.altriarch.com.
