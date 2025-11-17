TentandTable.com partners with Tetris™ brand to launch large-scale inflatable line at 2025 IAAPA show

"We are excited to partner with TentandTable.com to bring Tetris into the large inflatable category, creating new opportunities for experiential play for our millions of fans," said Gerilynn Maria, Director of Licensing and Brand Management at Tetris. Post this

Designed for party rental operators, event organizers, and entertainment venues, the commercial line will be available for pre-orders during the IAAPA debut.

A consumer-focused line is also in development. This collection, designed for home and backyard use, will be unveiled in February 2026 at the New York Toy Fair held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Tetris to bring this iconic brand to life in a whole new way," said Kim Latko, COO at TentandTable.com. "With our commercial inflatables, party-goers can literally jump, climb, and play their way through a massive Tetrimino-inspired adventure. And when our consumer line launches next year, families will be able to enjoy their very own inflatable Tetris experience right at home."

"We are excited to partner with TentandTable.com to bring Tetris into the large inflatable category, creating new opportunities for experiential play for our millions of fans," said Gerilynn Maria, Director of Licensing and Brand Management at Tetris. "The designs deliver on not only fun and creativity but also on quality and durability, and we look forward to the launch of both the commercial and consumer lines in 2026."

