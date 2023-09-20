Tenth Anniversary ZBrush Summit and Live ZBrush Sculpt-Off Returns to Hollywood

We're thrilled to bring the ZBrush Summit back for an in-person experience this year, and we look forward to welcoming artists from around the world to showcase their creativity, learn from industry experts, and celebrate the art of digital sculpting. Tweet this

Maxon is also offering attendees the chance to participate in one of seven exclusive, in-person-only ZBrush workshops. These workshops will provide a unique opportunity for participants to enhance their skills and learn valuable techniques from some of the most talented artists in the field. Topics include: VFX for film; video game asset creation; character design; and tips and tricks for those who simply want to sharpen their ZBrush skills. Visit the Summit website for more details and registration for the workshops. A limited number of spots are available.

Workshop leaders include:

"We're thrilled to bring the ZBrush Summit back for an in-person experience this year, and we look forward to welcoming artists from around the world to showcase their creativity, learn from industry experts, and celebrate the art of digital sculpting," says Paul Gaboury, ZBrush Product Manager. "With the addition of in-person workshops led by some truly inspiring artists we are excited to see the community come together to learn from and inspire one another."

For more information and to register for the ZBrush Summit, please visit www.zbrush summit.com.

