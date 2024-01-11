Tenth Annual Women In Travel & Hospitality Conference March 6 & 7, 2024 At Westlake Village Inn

"As trailblazers, creators, and leaders, women in travel understand that our journey involves not just adapting to change, but actively reclaiming our roles and contributions in the tourism and hospitality sectors, and truly embracing our power." - TIEWN Co-Founder Ariela Kiradjian Post this

With a goal of empowering women with tools to succeed in the workplace, agenda topics in the 2024 TIEWN event will cover technology, business and personal financial wellbeing, mentorship, raising capital, self-growth, and tools for mentoring one another along the career path.

Facilitators and presenters for the full day, interactive event will comprise a range of executives from travel, tourism and hospitality including Marina MacDonald, CMO of Red Roof Inns, Tia Graham, a Ted-X speaker and founder of Arrive at Happy, Robin Kennedy, Chief Development Officer, Montage International, Tina Burnett, Chief Development Officer of G6 Hospitality, Kristen Moore, CEO of Destinations of Distinction, Sarah Dandashy, Author of Hospitality From Within, Nan Marchand Beauvois, past Sr. Vice President of the U.S. Travel Association, Erin Levzow, CMO of The Museum of Ice Cream and others.

"As trailblazers, creators, and leaders, women in travel understand that our journey involves not just adapting to change, but actively reclaiming our roles and contributions in the tourism and hospitality sectors, and truly embracing our power," explains TIEWN Co-Founder Ariela Kiradjian.

The link to register is open for early-bird pricing until January 31, 2024. Sponsorships are still available including special pricing to sponsor multiple registrants. Current Headline Sponsors include Nestle Premium Waters, Miles Partnership, Destinations of Distinction, Choice Hotels, and Greenberg Traurig.

About TIEWN

Founded in 2008 by Frances Kiradjian, Founder & CEO of BLLA (The Boutique Lifestyle Leaders Association), the Travel Industry Executive Women's Network (TIEWN) was created to facilitate global connections between female hospitality, travel, and tourism executives. TIEWN's more than 13,000 global members work in hotel & lodging, airlines, cruise lines, car rental, travel agencies, corporate travel management, tour operation, rail, and travel technology. With a goal of collaboration and mutual support, TIEWN is in sync with other travel and hospitality organizations, working to improve the industry through the dynamic participation of professional women. TIEWN.com

About BLLA

The official organization for the world's independent boutique lifestyle hotels and leaders who are entrepreneurs themselves, promoting capital, resources, connection, education, and advocacy. As a pioneer in forecasting the boutique movement, BLLA's boutique community currently extends to more than 10,000 verified boutique and lifestyle hotels. BLLA is a catalyst for trends and the future of the boutique lifestyle, exactly what today's traveler is embracing. BLLA.org / Stay-Boutique.com. BLLA is also a capital/partner matchmaker via its Boutique Money Group division.

The corporate manifesto is: Experience the intention behind the brand.

