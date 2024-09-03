Tenuta Luce Announces A New Vintage of Lucente Toscana IGT

Lucente 2022 is a refined blend showcasing Sangiovese's firm structure and Merlot's silky depth

MONTALCINO, Italy, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 vintage of Lucente, embodying harmonious balance and stylish elegance, is now available in the international marketplace.

Born in the sun-drenched hills of Tuscany, Lucente is crafted from a meticulous selection of estate vineyards, featuring vines that have demonstrated a pronounced ability to produce a wine rich with fruit and alluring appeal.

Lucente 2022 is the remarkable result of both terroir and of painstaking attention to every aspect of its production. From the grape selection to its monitored fermentation, each step is carefully designed to highlight every berry's offering. Quality is on generous display in every sip of the 2022 vintage.

The vineyards comprise diverse characters, exposures, and soil complexes, grown at elevations ranging from 280 to 418 metres, and found in the southwest area of the historic village of Montalcino. The upper strata of soils are mainly schist, and the lower are mixed clays. The vineyard elevations and their south-facing aspect ensure a gradual and consistent ripening process for the clusters, which create a wine of impressive concentration and vibrancy, while the cool, breezy nights help preserve the grapes' distinctive aromatic complexity.

Lucente 2022 has a lively ruby red color, and on the nose one senses the radiant character of its growing season. Notes of pomegranate, sweet violets, and wild blackberry merge with elegant spices. On the palate are the immediacy of optimally ripe tannins which perfectly complement a crisp acidity, then illuminate a full-bodied, vibrant finish.

GROWING YEAR

2022 began with a cold but dry, fairly sunny winter, which brought a slightly late bud break in late March for the Sangiovese and in early April for the Merlot. Spring saw rising temperatures and no rain, encouraging lush canopy growth and making up for the slow start earlier in the season. Flowering took place in the final week of May and early June, under perfect conditions. Dry, warm weather continued through much of the summer, with some rainfall from late July to mid-August , bringing refreshment to the vines. A seamless veraison followed during the first week of August. Harvest in the first Merlot vineyards began on August 28 and ended with Sangiovese in the last week of September, notable for sunny days and significant diurnal shifts.

About Tenuta Luce

Tenuta Luce lies southwest of the town of Montalcino, in the heart of the Val d'Orcia Natural Park, a rural landscape sensitively re-designed by man in the pre-Renaissance era and declared by UNESCO in 2004 a World Heritage Site. This extraordinary corner of earth, historically renowned for its world-class wines, hosts the 249 hectares of the Luce wine estate, set among woods and olive groves, with 88 hectares of vineyards: a lightly-inhabited, near-pristine ambiance rich in biodiversity. Its brilliant sunlight; crisp air and well-ventilated conditions, gift of its unique exposure; and its diversity of soils and elevations all combine to make Tenuta Luce a truly privileged place, where the equilibrium of all these components is jealously respected and protected. That respect is reflected in the winemaking as well, where every step in the process is performed with meticulous care, in order to preserve the nonpareil harmony achieved in the vineyard. The fruits of this enlightened philosophy and unmatchable terroir are the Tenuta Luce wines: Luce, Lucente, Luce Brunello, and Lux Vitis, the culmination of an ambitious project begun in the early 1990s aimed at obtaining the fullest expression of the Montalcino zone yet with an utterly distinctive individual style.

