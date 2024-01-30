Tenuta Luce Introduces Luce Brunello 2019: The new vintage boasts elegance, complexity and impressive ageability

Tenuta Luce, the Marchesi Frescobaldi Group's wine estate in Montalcino, has released Luce Brunello 2019, now available in international markets.

MONTALCINO, Italy, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Luce Brunello is Tenuta Luce's tribute to the Montalcino growing area and its winemaking traditions. Its Sangiovese is grown in the Madonnino vineyard, whose ideal aspect and soils make it possible for Tuscany's "royal grape" to create a wine that showcases a perfect combination of structure and elegance.

"Luce Brunello 2019 is the fruit of an exceptional growing year," explains Tenuta Luce Technical Director Alessandro Marini. "The wine appears a rich ruby red, preparing for equally intense aromas of red fruit, such as liqueur cherries, red plums, and blood oranges, interwoven with nuances of pipe tobacco and smooth black liquorice. On the palate, it's mouth-coating yet vibrant, supported by ripe tannins that leave space on the finish for intriguing notes of citrus. There's no doubt that its power and energy mark a Brunello of impressive longevity."

A cold, dry winter ushered in 2019 and set the stage for good budbreak in the first week of April. Spring brought above-average temperatures and abundant rainfall, which built up groundwater reserves but slightly slowed canopy development. Growth picked up in June with the arrival of heat and no rain, culminating in excellent flowering in the second week of the month. Summer continued normally, with no heat spells and a few rain showers between late July and early August; Canopy growth remained vigorous and effective. September saw moderate temperatures and rain-moistened soils, favoring a gradual, consistent ripening process that left tannins perfectly ripe, intense, crisp, and aromatic. Harvest began on October 1st under ideal weather conditions, with mild temperatures during the day and crisp, cool nights. The impeccable quality of the grapes allowed production of a superbly-balanced Luce Brunello 2019 with firm structure and powerful, well-integrated tannins.

TENUTA LUCE

Tenuta Luce lies southwest of the town of Montalcino, in the heart of the Val d'Orcia Natural Park, a rural landscape sensitively re-designed by man in the pre-Renaissance era and declared by UNESCO in 2004 a World Heritage Site. This extraordinary corner of earth, historically renowned for its world-class wines, hosts the 249 hectares of the Luce wine estate, set among woods and olive groves, with 92 hectares of vineyards: a lightly-inhabited, near-pristine ambiance rich in biodiversity. Its brilliant sunlight; crisp air and well-ventilated conditions, gift of its unique exposure; and its diversity of soils and elevations all combine to make Tenuta Luce a truly privileged place, where the equilibrium of all these components is jealousy respected and protected. That respect is reflected in the winemaking as well, where every step in the process is performed with meticulous care, to preserve the nonpareil harmony achieved in the vineyard. The fruits of this enlightened philosophy and unmatchable terroir are the Tenuta Luce wines: Luce, Lucente, Luce Brunello, and Lux Vitis, the culmination of an ambitious project begun in the early 1990s aimed at obtaining the fullest expression of the Montalcino zone yet with an utterly distinctive individual style.

