Tenuta Luce Introduces Lucente 2021: Broad, Fruit-Rich, & Velvet-Textured

MONTALCINO, Tuscany, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lucente 2021 is now available in the international marketplace. 2021 is the latest vintage of the distinctive wine introduced in 1995 by Tenuta Luce, the Montalcino-based wine estate of the Marchesi Frescobaldi Group.

In fact, since 1993, Tenuta Luce has embodied the very essence of Montalcino, an extraordinary viticultural region within the Val d'Orcia Nature Park. Its 249 hectares serve as a showcase of biodiversity, featuring woodlands, olive groves, and 92 hectares of vineyards.

"Lucente 2021, a truly unique product of its Terroir at Tenuta Luce, represents a meticulous blend of Sangiovese and Merlot, combining iconic traits that enhance the wine's robust structure and velvety texture," commented Tenuta Luce Winemaker Alessandro Marini. "The 2021 vintage exemplifies these timeless characteristics. It displays a beautiful ruby-red hue, while the nose reveals complexity, releasing wild red berry fruit and blackberry aromas, accompanied by subtle notes of sweet violets. The palate impressively offers a broad and silky texture, with a harmonious ensemble of well-integrated tannins. A savory mid-palate is interwoven with fragrant hints of dark berries, black licorice, and aromatic spices."

The vineyards, situated at elevations ranging from 280 to 418 meters, are located to the southwest of the historic town of Montalcino, nestled in the heart of Tuscany. They epitomize diversity, with varying orientations, soil compositions, and altitudes. The surface of the soils is predominantly schist, while lower strata contain clay mixtures. The combination of vineyard elevations and a southern exposure fosters a gradual and consistent ripening of the grape clusters, bestowing upon Lucente 2021 its characteristic vibrancy and remarkable concentration. Moreover, cool nights and daytime breezes play a crucial role in preserving the grapes' aromatic complexity.

The season began with a harsh winter characterized by minimal rainfall, aside from a touch of snow in early February. Spring commenced as relatively dry and mild, featuring above-average temperatures, particularly in March. However, on April 8th, a sudden temperature drop occurred, leading to a widespread freeze across all of Tuscany. Fortunately, Tenuta Luce's vineyards remained unscathed due to the elevated positioning of Sangiovese within the estate, above the zones affected by the cold, and the protective cottony sheath safeguarding Merlot's buds.

The arrival of heat transpired at the end of May, just before the flowering stage, which occurred in the initial week of June for Merlot and the subsequent week for Sangiovese.

Throughout the summer months, the weather turned hot and dry, save for a fortuitous rainfall event on July 16th. This welcomed rain alleviated the vines and lowered temperatures, creating optimal conditions for veraison, which began in the third week of July. August brought some intermittent rainfall between the third and fourth weeks of the month, further lowering temperatures and promoting day-night temperature differentials of up to 15 degrees Celsius. These conditions played a pivotal role in preserving aromatic precursors in the fruit.

The harvest season commenced on September 7th with the initial Merlot parcels, followed by Sangiovese in the second week of the month. The harvest proceeded under flawless weather conditions, devoid of rain and featuring significant day-night temperature fluctuations.

Tenuta Luce lies southwest of the town of Montalcino, in the heart of the Val d'Orcia Natural Park, a rural landscape sensitively re-designed by man in the pre-Renaissance era and declared by UNESCO in 2004 a World Heritage Site. This extraordinary corner of earth, historically renowned for its world-class wines, hosts the 249 hectares of the Luce wine estate, set among woods and olive groves, with 92 hectares of vineyards: a lightly-inhabited, near-pristine ambiance rich in biodiversity. Its brilliant sunlight; crisp air and well-ventilated conditions, gift of its unique exposure; and its diversity of soils and elevations all combine to make Tenuta Luce a truly privileged place, where the equilibrium of all these components is jealously respected and protected. That respect is reflected in the winemaking as well, where every step in the process is performed with meticulous care, to preserve the nonpareil harmony achieved in the vineyard. The fruits of this enlightened philosophy and unmatchable terroir are the Tenuta Luce wines: Luce, Lucente, Luce Brunello, and Lux Vitis, the culmnation of an ambitious project begun in the early 1990s aimed at obtaining the fullest expression of the Montalcino zone yet with an utterly distinctive individual style.

