Tenuta Luce Unveils Lux Vitis 2020: A Harmonious Fusion of Power and Elegance

The Montalcino-based wine estate under the Gruppo Marchesi Frescobaldi umbrella, proudly announces the international release of Lux Vitis 2020.

MONTALCINO, Italy, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This latest vintage beautifully exemplifies the seamless collaboration between Nature and the Winemaker, resulting in a wine of remarkable complexity, elegance, and a seemingly endless progression on the palate.

Alessandro Marini, Technical Director of Tenuta Luce, remarks, "The new vintage of Lux Vitis is, once again, a testament to the dedication and passion of the entire Tenuta Luce Team, who skillfully harnessed the climatic conditions of 2020. The outcome is a wine that boasts both power and elegance, with a striking aromatic complexity and finesse."

Lux Vitis 2020, with its intense ruby-red hue, captivates wine enthusiasts with its refined style and multi-layered complexity. On the nose, it releases notes of redcurrant, perfectly ripened fruit, and sweet violets, all elevated by a subtle hint of cocoa powder. While full-bodied, the wine's entry is velvety-smooth, complemented by refreshing acidity and gracefully enfolding tannins. The palate is graced with pronounced impressions of roasted espresso beans and wild herbs, leading to a seemingly never-ending finish.

The grapes for Lux Vitis 2020 are cultivated in the Campolungo vineyard, a small Cabernet Sauvignon parcel planted in 2004 in mixed-sandy soils. These optimal conditions allow the grape variety to express its innate qualities fully, resulting in a wine of exceptional elegance. A touch of Sangiovese from the Caselli vineyard adds further character to Lux Vitis

GROWING YEAR

A mild and dry winter set the stage, promoting an early budbreak. Sangiovese began budding in the second week of March, followed by Cabernet Sauvignon in the third week. Spring maintained its mildness with average rainfall, mainly occurring in March and May. This ensured optimal vine growth during flowering, which occurred slightly ahead of schedule in the last week of May. June saw the return of rain over the first three weeks, offering much-needed support to the vines during the hot, dry summer that extended through August. Two periods of rain brought relief by lowering temperatures, aiding cluster development. The early start to the growing season mirrored the commencement of harvest, which began on a sunny, mild day on September 24th. At harvest, the grapes exhibited excellent health and integrity, boasting exceptional phenolic ripeness and extraordinarily refined aromatic precursors.

Wine enthusiasts can now indulge in Lux Vitis 2020 at select wine bars and restaurants.

About Tenuta Luce

Tenuta Luce lies southwest of the town of Montalcino, in the heart of the Val d'Orcia Natural Park, a rural landscape sensitively re-designed by man in the pre-Renaissance era and declared by UNESCO in 2004 a World Heritage Site. This extraordinary corner of earth, historically renowned for its world-class wines, hosts the 249 hectares of the Luce wine estate, set among woods and olive groves, with 92 hectares of vineyards: a lightly-inhabited, near-pristine ambiance rich in biodiversity. Its brilliant sunlight; crisp air and well-ventilated conditions, gift of its unique exposure; and its diversity of soils and elevations all combine to make Tenuta Luce a truly privileged place, where the equilibrium of all these components is jealously respected and protected. That respect is reflected in the winemaking as well, where every step in the process is performed with meticulous care, to preserve the nonpareil harmony achieved in the vineyard. The fruits of this enlightened philosophy and unmatchable terroir are the Tenuta Luce wines: Luce, Lucente, Luce Brunello, and Lux Vitis, the culmnation of an ambitious project begun in the early 1990s aimed at obtaining the fullest expression of the Montalcino zone yet with an utterly distinctive individual style.

Media Contact

Morgan Germanetto, Colangelo & Partners, (646) 624-2885, [email protected]

SOURCE Tenuta Luce