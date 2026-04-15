TEOCO Announces Major Enhancements to its Flagship SmartCOGS (TM) Telco and Utilities Invoice Processing Platforms

"SmartCOGS has always been about helping our customers gain control over complex telecom and utility invoices," said Rod deVillers, Vice President Delivery and Operations, TEOCO. Post this

AI improvements – integration of AI-based Large Language Models (LLMs) helps automate loading of utility invoices at scale, improve data accuracy, reduce manual intervention and accelerate downstream cost analysis and reconciliation processes.

Enhanced dashboard reporting - gives customers a quick view of key invoice processing statistics, helping teams monitor volumes, exceptions and performance at a glance.

'My Reminders' feature - enables users to organize their desktop and create shared visibility across the team, improving tracking, collaboration and accountability for invoice-related tasks.

Invoice Viewer for utility invoices - delivers a standard way to view data in a familiar invoice format that can be saved as a PDF, regardless of the original invoice data source.

TEOCO Data Portal (TDP) - a new tool for viewing invoices and downloading reports, laying the foundation for a richer set of self-service analytics and data access features in the future.

TEOCO also delivered enhancements to claim forms, streamlining how clients systematically communicate billing disputes to vendors and improving dispute resolution workflows. Multiple improvements were added to the usability and display of many SmartCOGS BillTrak screens, reducing friction for everyday users.

With security as a top priority, TEOCO continued to invest in technology upgrades, including the introduction of single sign-on (SSO) using Microsoft Entra ID and Okta, further strengthening access control and user authentication.

Building on this momentum, TEOCO is intensifying its investment in its SmartCOGS Telco and Utilities solutions throughout 2026, with updates planned across 12 major products in the suite:

Agentic AI - unlocks enhanced reporting, pattern analysis and anomaly detection capabilities across the SmartCOGS BillTrak Analysis Module (BAM).

GL Wizard - expands account coding flexibility and customization, allowing finance teams to align configurations more closely with internal accounting structures and policies.

New Dashboard Reports - gives customers richer, real-time visibility into invoice processing performance and financial outcomes.

"SmartCOGS has always been about helping our customers gain control over complex telecom and utility invoices," said Rod deVillers, Vice President Delivery and Operations, TEOCO. "The features we delivered in 2025, and the roadmap we are executing in 2026, reflect our commitment to listening to our customers and continually innovating to support their profitability and performance goals."

About TEOCO

Since 1995 TEOCO has been a leading provider of financial analytics, business assurance, transport engineering and cost optimization solutions to communication service providers (CSPs).

Our products and services enable CSPs to digitally transform their business. Through advanced analytics and AI, TEOCO's solutions provide actionable and measurable insights into network costs and customer behavior. Our long history of helping our customers improve their margins and our commitment to automation and agility makes TEOCO the obvious choice for CSPs looking to maximize their revenue potential and create a more cost-efficient organization.

For more information about SmartCOGS Telco and Utilities invoice processing solutions or our broader portfolio, please visit: www.teoco.com, or email us at [email protected].

Media Contact

Jacob Howell, Director of Marketing, TEOCO, 1 303.968.0506, [email protected], www.teoco.com

SOURCE TEOCO