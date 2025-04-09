TEOCO Introduces SmartCircuit™ for Network Circuit Management

Solution allows CSPs to optimize their leased transport network and simplify contract management.

FAIRFAX, Va., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TEOCO, the leading provider of financial analytics, business assurance, transport engineering, and cost optimization software and services for communications service providers (CSPs), announced it has launched SmartCircuit™ - a solution set designed for managing the full lifecycle of transport network circuits.

SmartCircuit consists of six interoperable modules designed to ensure CSP financial health. SmartCircuit continuously analyzes each wholesale circuit - from contract to revenue.

"SmartCircuit supports the governance of the complex lifecycle of every transport network circuit. It streamlines and orchestrates the circuit lifecycle and order management process while also protecting profitability," said Faye Henris, Executive Vice President of Business Analytics. "SmartCircuit's contract management capabilities are especially powerful, allowing service providers to access a consolidated view of an entire contract family is a game changer."

Key features of SmartCircuit include:

Contract Abstraction & Validation – Centralizes all wholesale service agreements, identifies and tables key terms and conditions, and cross-references them with actual services delivered and costs.

Contract Consolidation – Comprehensive view of the financial, location and services aspects across entire contract families to include all amendments, addenda and schedules.

Ordering Guide – Generates Ordering Guides based on most recent contact as amended to ensure ordering accuracy and efficiency.

Financial Accuracy – Detailed and complete contracted financial commitments calculated based on any given point in time.

Billing Discrepancy Detection – Identifies overcharges and unused services, allowing for cost recovery and optimization.

Custom Reporting & Analytics – Generates detailed reports to support data-driven decision-making.

Seamless Integration – Works with existing enterprise platforms.

"SmartCircuit is one of the most innovative technologies to come out of TEOCO's stable in its 30-year history. Leveraging large language model capabilities, SmartCircuit will extract contract terms and conditions and interpret them into business processes. Given the continuous flux of contracting in the CSP world, SmartCircuit introduces automation to help resolve one of the most challenging business problems," stated Atul Jain, CEO. "It has been our privilege to develop SmartCircuit with a Tier I CSP client, and we are excited to introduce this amazing innovation to the market."

SmartCircuit is part of TEOCO's flagship SmartSuite™ Telco Cost Management Portfolio, which is built on a flexible architecture and carrier-grade platform designed for hyper-scalable, data-intensive processing and analytical workloads. For more information about SmartCircuit, visit www.teoco.com/smartcircuit/

About TEOCO

Since 1995, TEOCO has been the leading provider of financial analytics, business assurance, transport engineering, and cost optimization solutions to communication service providers (CSPs).

Our products and services enable CSPs to digitally transform their business. Through advanced analytics and AI, TEOCO's solutions provide actionable and measurable insights into network costs and customer behavior. Our long history of helping our customers improve their margins and our commitment to automation and agility makes TEOCO the obvious choice for CSPs looking to maximize their revenue potential and create a more cost-efficient organization.

For more information, visit www.teoco.com

