TEOCO Introduces SmartSuite™ Telco Cost Management Portfolio

FAIRFAX, Va., March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TEOCO, the leading provider of financial analytics, business assurance, transport engineering, and cost optimization software and services for communications service providers (CSPs), announced it has launched the SmartSuite™ telecom cost optimization portfolio, designed for boosting CSP revenues, margins, and profitability.

"For thirty years, TEOCO has been the leader in managing operational costs for our clients," said Atul Jain, CEO. "We're proud to introduce SmartSuite, a microservices-based portfolio that brings various solutions together into an integrated suite. This seamlessly enables our clients to cut costs, improve margins, and optimize their business."

TEOCO SmartSuite Portfolio includes six solutions:

• SmartCogs™ – Expense invoice management

• SmartCircuit™ – Network circuit lifecycle management

• SmartRoute™ – Voice routing optimization

• SmartXDR™ – Financial network analytics

• SmartOps™ – Transport network planning and design

• SmartLink™ – Invoice and dispute resolution

Powered by TEOCO's SmartHub analytics engine, SmartSuite collects and processes billions of event messages per day in real-time. The SmartSuite portfolio integrates these event messages with data from across the organization to deliver the deep analysis, data visualization, and actionable insights required to remain competitive and financially sound.

"While the software components have been available individually, the value of SmartSuite grows exponentially with each additional solution. To uncover even more cost savings, our managed services team brings decades of invaluable expertise to the table, adding another layer of protection for optimal results," stated Faye Henris, Executive Vice President. "Pairing leading-edge technology and automation with talented industry experts is the key that has enabled us to achieve billions of dollars in margin improvements for our clients."

About TEOCO

Since 1995, TEOCO has been the leading provider of financial analytics, business assurance, transport engineering, and cost optimization solutions to communication service providers (CSPs). Our products and services enable CSPs to digitally transform their business. Through advanced analytics and AI, TEOCO's solutions provide actionable and measurable insights into network costs and customer behavior. Our long history of helping our customers improve their margins and our commitment to automation and agility makes TEOCO the obvious choice for CSPs looking to maximize their revenue potential and create a more cost-efficient organization.

For more information, visit www.teoco.com

