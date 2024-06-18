TEOCO Revives Aircom Brand for Mobile Network Planning and Optimization

RAN Planning and Optimization solutions to focus on cutting-edge innovation.

FAIRFAX, Va., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TEOCO, the leading provider of analytics and optimization solutions to communication service providers worldwide, announces that it is relaunching its radio access network (RAN) planning and optimization portfolio under the Aircom brand.

"Backed by the financial strength of TEOCO, Aircom brings network design and optimization together - allowing mobile operators to automate how they plan, configure, and optimize their networks. This is especially critical in today's market, with the introduction of new services like fixed wireless access, private networks, and 5G Standalone, where everything needs to work in harmony to deliver a superior customer experience," said Atul Jain, TEOCO's founder and CEO.

Aircom's portfolio of RAN-focused solutions empowers state-of-the-art network performance. Leveraging the latest AI/ML technologies and zero-touch automation, Aircom's solutions allow service providers to design, build, optimize, and monetize their cellular networks. By transforming data into actionable insights, Aircom's suite of advanced solutions enable strategic decision-making while streamlining network operations, maximizing operational efficiency, and improving performance.

"Consistent with our mission of delivering cutting-edge solutions and services, we plan to increase our investment in research and development" added Khurram Chaudhry, VP of Product Management & Engineering. "Aircom provided expertise in the RAN domain for 25+ years and we want our customers to benefit even more from a brand they have known and loved."

Aircom's products are in use by more than 125 customers across 100+ countries. Aircom will continue to be a wholly owned subsidiary of TEOCO. To learn more about how Aircom's RAN planning and optimization solutions are tailored for smarter mobile networks, and how they drive innovation and excellence in connectivity, visit teocoaircom.com.

About TEOCO

Since 1995, TEOCO has been the leading provider of financial analytics, business assurance, transport engineering, and cost optimization solutions to communication service providers (CSPs). Our products and services enable CSPs to digitally transform their business. Through advanced analytics and AI, TEOCO's solutions provide actionable and measurable insights into network costs and customer behavior. Our long history of helping our customers improve their margins and our commitment to automation and agility makes TEOCO the obvious choice for CSPs looking to maximize their revenue potential and create a more cost-efficient organization.

