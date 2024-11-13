Teodosia Rivera debuts with 'When God Remains: The Hope that Sustains You in Your Darkest Moments'

New memoir shares a poignant account of how a Christian family dealt with homosexuality in their home

ST. CLOUD, Fla., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teodosia Rivera marks her first publishing foray with the release of "When God Remains: The Hope that Sustains You in Your Darkest Moments" (published by WestBow Press). In this memoir, the author recounts her family's emotional and spiritual journey as they navigate the challenges of her son's homosexuality through the lens of their Christian faith.

There are two paths to follow when homosexuality hits a Bible-believing home. One is the easy path. The other is the not-so-easy path. When Danny engaged in homosexual behavior, the family chose the not-so-easy path: the biblical path. Through prayer and believing that God still speaks to his children, Rivera joins her husband and daughter in a quest that only God can sustain them. Faith in God and her love for her homosexual son come face to face in battle for the truth. In the end, she faces the trade-off of losing her son to death in order to see him in heaven.

"This book gives an eyewitness account of what homosexuality can do when it hits a Christian home that refuses to affirm its validity as a godly-designed way of life for our son," Rivera states. When asked what she wants readers to take away from their story, she answered, "Hope to overcome sexual immorality through the power of God as written in His word, the Bible."

"When God Remains" is a story of loss, grief, loneliness and perseverance. It will offers a message of hope to other Christian families facing similar situation. The book is available now at major bookstores and online retailers, and may be purchased directly through https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/853479-when-god-remains.

About the Author

Teodosia Rivera is a Dominican native whose writing portfolio includes articles in community newspapers, the Gideon International Magazine, Northern Translators and Interpreters Society in Washington tate, Florida Baptist Convention and the Bible Mesh Institute. She is a member of the communications team at her local church as a translator (English>Spanish), and a retired English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher of 21 years. She sees the publishing of her first book, "When God Remains," which went live on May 2, 2024, as a God-honoring opportunity. Rivera has four grandboys from her only daughter Noemi, and has been happily married to her husband Daniel with whom she co-planted churches as a pastor's wife.

