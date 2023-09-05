Tepeyac Community Health Center is Hosting a Block Party to Celebrate the Grand Opening of its New Integrated Care Clinic and Pharmacy

"If you had told me 28 years ago that we would someday have a community health center of this size, with the expanded services to meet the needs of our community at this scale, I don't think I would have believed it." Tweet this

Tepeyac will also host an open house, insurance information sessions, loteria, giveaways, a community resource fair, and ask-a-provider opportunities. Since its inception, Tepeyac has opened its doors to anyone and everyone, which is why it is only fitting that the event is open to the public with free admission to all.

For nearly 30 years, Tepeyac has provided high-quality, compassionate, integrated health care for all. The new clinic allows the nonprofit to accept more patients and expand its services while ensuring that love, empathy, and humility remain at the core of its care.

"If you had told me 28 years ago that we would someday have a community health center of this size, with the expanded services to meet the needs of our community at this scale, I don't think I would have believed it." stated Jim Garcia, Founder and CEO of Tepeyac. "Come see for yourself. We can't wait to welcome you into our new home!"

Tepeyac makes it easy for the entire community to receive the inclusive and comprehensive care that they deserve, and no one will be turned away for inability to pay. Tepeyac's services include primary care, children's health, pregnancy & women's health, behavioral health & wellness, dental care, pharmacy, and much more.

"Tepeyac was built by the community for the community and that holds true as we move into this beautiful new space. This is the result of years of careful listening to our patients, and our staff, of working together to design a warm welcoming space with more services for more members of the community." states Dr. Pamela Valenza, CHO of Tepeyac.

Come celebrate the Grand Opening of Tepeyac's new home and services. With entertainment and activities for the entire family, this Block Party is not one to miss.

.ABOUT TEPEYAC COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER

Tepeyac Community Health Center is a non-profit, Federally Qualified Health Center that has been providing compassionate care to the Denver community since 1994. Our mission is to inspire health, wellbeing, and humanity in our community, through all of life's stages. We envision a healthy community with access to regular and ongoing health care. As we expand our reach and bring cultural responsiveness into the community, we strive for exceptional, trustworthy care that empowers our patients, decreases routine visits to emergency rooms, and creates healthier families overall.

