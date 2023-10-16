Tepeyac Community Health Center Raises Over $1 Million at Fundraising Gala

The generosity of our donors and the dedication of our staff empower us to continue our vital work in providing accessible healthcare services to those who need it most. Tweet this

The funds raised at the Gala will play a pivotal role in advancing Tepeyac's mission to provide comprehensive, compassionate, and culturally sensitive healthcare services to individuals and families in need. With a deep commitment to serving all populations, Tepeyac Community Health Center has established itself as a beacon of hope, ensuring that healthcare disparities are addressed and eliminated.

Max and Elaine Appel, the top donors, made a substantial matching donation of $500,000, emphasizing their strong commitment to our cause. The event chairs, Joel and Tiffany Appel, have also demonstrated their support with a generous contribution of $100,000. These contributions are a testament to the impact of community-driven philanthropy in advancing our mission.

"The generosity of our donors and the dedication of our staff empower us to continue our vital work in providing accessible healthcare services to those who need it most. This achievement is a testament to the incredible impact that can be made when a community comes together to support a shared mission," said Jim Garcia, Founder and CEO of Tepeyac.

Tepeyac Community Health Center extends its heartfelt appreciation to all attendees, sponsors, and donors who made the Miracle of Tepeyac Gala an overwhelming success. The funds raised will directly benefit the center's initiatives, including expanding medical services, increasing outreach efforts, and enhancing patient experiences.

The organization has been a staple of the Denver community for 28 years, and every dollar raised ensures that Tepeyac can continue its legacy, guaranteeing all community members have access to high-quality, affordable health care.

Tepeyac offers a wide range of clinical services, including primary care, children's health, pregnancy & women's health, behavioral health & wellness, dental care, pharmacy, and much more.

"We are so proud of the work we do and the impact we have on our community," said Dr. Pamela Valenza, Chief Health Officer of Tepeyac. "This event was a great way to celebrate our team and thank our supporters for their generosity."

The Miracle of Tepeyac Gala was a night to remember, and the funds raised will help Tepeyac continue to provide quality healthcare to underserved communities.

Support us in making a difference and celebrating the incredible work of the Tepeyac Community Health Center! To donate, please visit tepeyachealth.org/donate-now.

For more information about Tepeyac Community Health Center, see www.tepeyachealth.org or contact [email protected].

ABOUT TEPEYAC COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER

Tepeyac Community Health Center is a non-profit, Federally Qualified Health Center that has been providing compassionate care to the Denver community since 1994. Our mission is to inspire health, wellbeing, and humanity in our community, through all of life's stages. We envision a healthy community with access to regular and ongoing health care. As we expand our reach and bring cultural responsiveness into the community, we strive for exceptional, trustworthy care that empowers our patients, decreases routine visits to emergency rooms, and creates healthier families overall.

Media Contact

Nicole Abunassar, Tepeyac Community Health Center, 1 347-566-1939 , [email protected], www.tepeyachealth.org

SOURCE Tepeyac Community Health Center