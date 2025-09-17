Tepia Expands to Deliver Trusted Mobile App Development Nationwide

"Opening in Kansas City allows us to support a region full of entrepreneurs and businesses looking for quality app development," said Abraham Agopian, CEO of Tepia. Post this

Under the leadership of its CEO, Abraham Agopian, Tepia's story began in Costa Mesa, California, where the firm quickly became a trusted name for local businesses and founders seeking high-quality mobile applications. Its methodical, client-first approach earned it a reputation as an Orange County leader, a legacy of excellence that has fueled its recent strategic growth. The company's physical presence has systematically expanded to include offices in Pittsburgh, Tampa, Austin, and Las Vegas, with Kansas City as the latest milestone.

"Opening in Kansas City allows us to support a region full of entrepreneurs and businesses looking for quality app development," said Abraham Agopian, CEO of Tepia."We've seen the demand for reliable partners who can help transform ideas into functional products, and we're excited to be part of that growth here."

The Tepia Standard: A Recipe for Top-Tier Results

Tepia has a distinguished record of over 500 completed projects across a wide range of industries, including healthcare, real estate, fitness, and education. The company's consistent delivery is well-documented in its high ratings and comprehensive reviews on respected platforms such as Clutch, Yelp, and Google. Specifically, the firm has received over 38 5-star reviews on these platforms, providing a powerful testament to its commitment to quality, timely delivery, and client satisfaction.

The firm's process is built on a foundation of rigorous product and technical excellence.

Every project begins with in-depth product strategy and prototype validation. Tepia's engineering teams specialize in building native and hybrid applications using industry-standard technologies such as React Native, Swift, and Kotlin, complemented by robust cloud services like AWS and Firebase.

The development lifecycle includes continuous integration, automated testing, and comprehensive post-launch support to ensure long-term stability and performance.

Tepia's services include UI/UX design, backend development, DevOps, documentation, and long-term maintenance. The firm is also a trusted partner for third-party code audits and documentation handovers, facilitating smooth transitions for internal teams or managed operations.

Founders and businesses evaluating app development partners are encouraged to review Tepia's case studies and client reviews, or contact the team to discuss their product strategy.

