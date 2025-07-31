Teplis Travel Announces Strategic Partnership With Spotnana

"We've seen the future of travel tech, and it's a cloud-native, global travel platform built on Spotnana," said Gary Teplis, CEO of Teplis. Post this

"We've seen the future of travel tech, and it's a cloud-native, global travel platform built on Spotnana," said Gary Teplis, CEO of Teplis. "Together with Spotnana, we deliver a consistent experience for clients globally while traveling worldwide and preserving the personal service Teplis is known for. It's the perfect expression of our philosophy: high tech meets high touch."

One Platform, One Experience — Worldwide

With this partnership, Teplis becomes one of the first mid-market travel management companies to deploy Spotnana Cloud for TMCs, which empowers travelers, simplifies operations and provides transparency at every step.

Key features and benefits include:

A single global platform: One system for booking trips, managing travel programs, servicing travelers and accessible from anywhere.

Best-in-class self-service capabilities: For bookings, upgrades, exchanges, cancellations, and credit redemptions.

Easy integration with preferred systems: Seamlessly connects to HR and expense tools.

Teplis agent support with shared visibility: Travelers and agents work from the same platform and have access to the same real-time data.

Faster deployments: Reduces onboarding time from months to weeks.

Clean, unified data: Delivers real-time global analytics with extensive out-of-the-box reporting and actionable insights.

Spotnana Cloud for TMCs includes a powerful new content engine and system of record, enabling Teplis clients to access comprehensive global content from a wide range of sources and benefit from seamless traveler assistance.

"We are excited to power Teplis' next-generation corporate travel platform and bring the benefits of modern travel infrastructure to their clients," said Sarosh Waghmar, Founder and Chief Product Officer of Spotnana. "Spotnana Cloud for TMCs is designed to help forward-thinking travel management companies like Teplis simplify and modernize their technology stack and significantly reduce servicing costs. By partnering together, Teplis can leverage our cloud-based technology to provide their clients with an exceptional traveler experience."

For more information, visit teplis.com

About Teplis Travel

Teplis is a leading corporate travel management company with more than 50 years of experience serving clients across the globe. Headquartered in Atlanta and WBENC-certified, Teplis delivers high-tech, high-touch solutions that drive cost savings, policy compliance and traveler satisfaction. Known for its personalized service and strategic approach, Teplis partners with clients to streamline travel programs and support the evolving needs of hybrid and distributed workforces.

About Spotnana

Spotnana is modernizing the infrastructure of the travel industry. It's our vision to power the perfect trip for travelers everywhere. Our open Travel-as-a-Service platform improves corporate and leisure traveler experiences, helps TMCs increase revenue and efficiency, enables travel providers to deliver personalized offers, and empowers any company to sell travel to their customers. To learn more, visit spotnana.com.

