Teplis Travel Rolls Out High-Tech Solution Powered by Spotnana with High Touch Service

"By launching Spotnana's global platform and fusing our white-glove service with next-generation technology, we've created a modern, scalable foundation that positions our clients at the forefront of corporate travel innovation." — Gary Teplis, CEO, Teplis Travel Post this

"This marks a defining step forward for Teplis. By launching Spotnana's global platform and fusing our white-glove service with next-generation technology, we've created a modern, scalable foundation that positions our clients at the forefront of corporate travel innovation." said Gary Teplis, CEO of Teplis Travel.

Monica Teplis, Chairman, added, "Our goal at Teplis has always been to deliver exceptional service while building lasting relationships with our clients. That commitment has guided every stage of our growth, anchored by a management team with decades of collective travel industry experience. With Spotnana, we've paired our deeply rooted expertise and trusted high-touch service with technology that enhances and extends that experience globally. This allows us to grow, innovate, and move forward while staying true to our core identity."

High Tech Meets High Touch at a Global Scale

With the launch of its first clients on Spotnana, Teplis is extending its high-touch service model globally. Unlike traditional travel management approaches that depend on fragmented systems, Teplis continues to deliver its legendary high-touch service through expert professional travel agents while enhancing their capabilities with a unified travel platform that provides real-time global visibility into travelers' needs.

Corporate travel clients now benefit from:

A single global corporate travel platform with consumer grade ease of use, streamlined reservations, seamless self-service capabilities for unused tickets and exchanges, expert agent-assisted support, and dynamic corporate travel policy management

Comprehensive global content, including direct airline NDC integrations and direct connectivity to OTAs and hotel chains for best-in-class hotel shopping experiences

Real-time shared visibility between travelers and agents through a unified platform for booking, managing, and servicing trips

Faster implementation timelines, reducing onboarding from months to weeks

Unified global data and reporting for better decision making

"We are thrilled to see the successful launch of Teplis Travel's first wave of clients on our Travel-as-a-Service platform," said Bill Tillman, Executive Vice President of Sales at Spotnana. "Gary Teplis and the team at Teplis Travel are champions of innovation committed to providing their clients with a seamless, memorable, and consumer-grade traveler experience."

A New Foundation for Corporate Travel

This initial rollout represents the first phase of a broader strategic corporate travel platform and digital transformation strategy, with additional client onboarding underway and future enhancements already in the works.

"We're just getting started," said Ted Petty, CIO/CTO of Teplis Travel. "By modernizing corporate travel's siloed legacy technology stack with Spotnana's open, API-first architecture and AI capabilities, we are infusing cutting-edge technology into Teplis Travel's hallmark high-touch service. This digital transformation fundamentally elevates what is possible for our clients and positions Teplis Travel at the forefront of the corporate travel industry."

For organizations currently evaluating their travel programs, the combination of Teplis Travel and Spotnana delivers all the advantages of high tech without sacrificing high touch personalized service.

Learn more at teplis.com/spotnana.

About Teplis Travel

Teplis is a leading corporate travel management company with more than 50 years of experience serving clients across the globe. Headquartered in Atlanta and WBENC-certified, Teplis delivers high-tech, high-touch solutions that drive cost savings, policy compliance and traveler satisfaction. Known for its personalized service and strategic approach, Teplis partners with clients to streamline travel programs and support the evolving needs of modern workforces. To learn more about Teplis Travel, visit teplis.com.

About Spotnana

Spotnana is modernizing the infrastructure of the travel industry. It's our vision to power the perfect trip for travelers everywhere. Our open Travel-as-a-Service platform improves corporate and leisure traveler experiences, helps TMCs increase revenue and efficiency, enables travel providers to deliver personalized offers, and empowers any company to sell travel to their customers. To learn more, visit spotnana.com.

Media Contact

Marketing Contact, Teplis Travel, 1 678-420-2557, [email protected], https://teplis.com

SOURCE Teplis Travel