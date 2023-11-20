Teq Launches the First PBL-Dedicated Online Delivery Platform

Teq has launched iBlocks Online, the first web-based platform dedicated to delivering project-based learning experiences

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teq announced today the launch of iBlocks Online, a web-based platform for delivering project-based learning (PBL) experiences in the K-12 environment (https://iblocks.com/iblocks-online/). This platform is the first of its kind and a digital companion to Teq's iBlocks PBL, supplemental learning units that use the engineering design process to engage students in critical thinking, teamwork, and problem solving. iBlocks Online was designed with an intuitive user interface that allows for teacher-guided, student-led learning experiences.

There are over 40 titles in the iBlocks library on a wide range of transdisciplinary topics including coding, robotics, advanced literacy, hydroponics, and more (iblocks.com/iblocks-ideas/). Each iBlock is standards-aligned and a "complete all-in-one unit of study with clear directions, comprehensive materials, and wonderful support from the [Teq] team," says Felicia Smith-Stephen, an elementary school teacher who has implemented iBlocks in her classroom. "The iBlock gave students the opportunity to explore the engineering design process... they had fun [even] when things did not work as planned!"

Learning through trial and error and building transferable skills like perseverance are an essential part of the iBlocks PBL experience. "Providing students with meaningful practical experiences has become increasingly important," says Chrissy Rebert, VP of Global Instructional Solutions at Teq. "With iBlocks Online, teachers can deliver authentic content that incorporates real-world issues while seamlessly developing the 21st century skills students will need for future success."

With iBlocks Online, educators will find a host of features to aid with PBL implementation including assigning and viewing work, providing constructive feedback, managing content and classes, and much more. "We've seen an increase in demand for content that is flexible and supports career and future-ready skills in K12," said Damian Scarfo, CEO of Teq. "As we continue to expand our library, iBlocks will make it easy for our customers to access this type of content digitally with iBlocks Online and screen-free with traditional iBlocks PBL."

About Tequipment, Inc. (Teq)

At Teq, it's all about learning. With our unique blend of emerging educational technologies, project-based learning experiences, and dynamic professional development, we are committed to supporting and enriching every learning environment. To learn more about Teq, visit http://www.teq.com. To learn more about iBlocks PBL and iBlocks Online, visit https://iblocks.com/.

Media Contact

Peter Kurtz, Tequipment, Inc., 1 8774559369, [email protected], www.teq.com

SOURCE Tequipment, Inc.