TeraHop Announces Membership in XPO MSA and Industry's First Demonstration of 12.8Tbps XPO Optical Transceivers at OFC 2026

XPO offers the industry's highest capacity of 12.8Tbps and record‑breaking density pluggable optics, and it is a natural extension of TeraHop leadership in delivering innovative optical solutions with large scale deployed silicon photonics foundational technologies. Post this

As a founding member, TeraHop is collaborating with industry leaders to define XPO technical specifications and will demonstrate the first 12.8T XPO‑8×DR8 optical transceiver module at OFC 2026, taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from March 17–19, 2026.

"XPO offers the industry's highest capacity of 12.8Tbps and record‑breaking density capable of supporting 200T switching per OCP rack unit," said Rang‑Chen Yu, Vice President of Marketing at TeraHop. "With integrated liquid cooling enabling up to 400W per module, XPO supports a full range of optical standards—including SR, DR, FR, LR, and ZR/ZR+—and emerging technologies such as slow‑and‑wide optics. XPO is designed to meet the full spectrum of AI deployment needs, including fully retimed, half‑retimed (RTLR), and full linear optics (LPO) for optimized power efficiency and network robustness across AI scale‑up, scale‑out, and scale‑across topologies."

"The development of XPO is a natural extension of TeraHop's leadership in delivering innovative solutions for rapidly evolving AI infrastructure," added Osa Mok, CMO at TeraHop. "Our proven, large‑scale deployments of silicon photonics‑based optical transceivers demonstrate our commitment to high performance and reliability. XPO continues the open pluggable‑optics ecosystem that has supported hyperscale cloud and AI data centers for generations, and we expect the XPO MSA ecosystem to drive the next phase of AI infrastructure advancement."

TeraHop will perform a live demonstration of the industry's first 12.8Tbps XPO optical transceiver at OFC 2026, Los Angeles Convention Center — Booth #1701.

More information about the XPO MSA can be found at www.xpomsa.com.

About TeraHop

TeraHop is a global leader in high‑speed optical connectivity solutions for AI and data center networking applications. Headquartered in Singapore, the company maintains a worldwide presence with operations in the United States, Thailand, Taiwan, and Suzhou, China. For more information, please visit www.terahop.com.

Media Contact

Rangchen Yu, TeraHop, 1 4083078078, [email protected], TeraHop

SOURCE TeraHop