TeraHop to Show Case Advanced Optical Connectivity Solutions for Scaling AI Data Centers at OFC 2026

TeraHop announced that it will show case a portfolio of advanced optical connectivity solutions, including industry first 12.8T XPO and 6.4T pluggable NPO, for large scale AI and Data Center applications at the 2026 Optical Communications Conference from March 17 to 19, 2026
LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TeraHop, a global leader in optical connectivity solutions for AI data Centers, announced that it will showcase a wide range of advanced optical connectivity solutions at the 2026 OFC Conference and Exhibition in Los Angeles, March 17-19, booth #1701.
"With AI compute infrastructure build-out growing at high pace, TeraHop continues to lead in providing most comprehensive and leading edge optical connectivity solutions to support AI scale up, scale out, and scale across. We are also the leading provider of optical transceivers with silicon photonics with over 12 million shipped and outstanding field deployment reliability, and sets solid foundation for next generation high capacity and high density optical connectivity solutions ." said Osa Mok, CMO of TeraHop. " At OFC 2026, we will demonstrate industry 1st high capacity high density 12.8Tbps XPO optical modules, and 6.4T pluggable NPO to support next phase of AI optical scale up applications, leveraging on our silicon photonics foundational capabilities"
At OFC, TeraHop will live-demonstrate:
- The industry 1st 12.8T-8xDR8 XPO optical transceiver module, delivering the highest capacity to support next generation AI scale up
- The industry 1st 6.4T-4xDR8 Pluggable NPO module with high density and low power for AI scale up
- The industry 1st 4x400G Optical transceiver module to demonstrate feasibility of next generation 400G per lane optics for 3.2T
- The industry 1st 1.6T- 2x LR4 OSFP and 800G-LR2 coherent lite optical transceivers for scale across multiple AI data-center buildings
- Joint demo of 1.6T- DR8 OSFP optical transceivers with Nvidia DSP
- 64x64 and 300x0300 MEMS-based optical circuit switch (OCS) systems to enable lower power data-center networking, and reconfigurable AI compute fabrics
- PCIe 6 AOC and AEC
In addition, there will be live demonstration of TeraHop product solutions with industry parties and standards bodies:
- The industry 1st Multi-core fiber (MCF) native 1.6T-2xDR4 OSFP optical transceiver as a joint live demo with Corning at booth #1739
- MCF-native 800G-2xDR4 OSFP, 1.6T-2xDR4 FRO, RTLR, LPO optical transceivers at OIF inter-op demonstration booth # 2017
TeraHop representatives will also participate in several OFC forum and workshops:
- Optica Executive Forum: 3/16, 10:50 am, "Scale Out Data Center Networks"
- Data Center Summit: 3/17, 2:15 pm, "Challenges in Scale Up and Scale Out for Future Growth"
About TeraHop
TeraHop is a world leader in providing high-speed optical connectivity solutions for AI and Data-Center networking applications, with head quarter in Singapore and global footprints in the US, Thailand, Taiwan and Suzhou China. For more information, please visit www.terahop.com.
Media Contact
Rangchen Yu, TeraHop, 1 4083078078, [email protected], TeraHop
SOURCE TeraHop
