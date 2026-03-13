TeraHop to Show Case Advanced Optical Connectivity Solutions for Scaling AI Data Centers at OFC 2026

At OFC 2026, TeraHop will demonstrate industry 1st high capacity high density 12.8Tbps XPO optical modules, and 6.4Tbps pluggable NPO to support next phase of AI optical scale up applications, leveraging on our silicon photonics foundational capabilities Post this

At OFC, TeraHop will live-demonstrate:

The industry 1st 12.8T-8xDR8 XPO optical transceiver module, delivering the highest capacity to support next generation AI scale up

The industry 1st 6.4T-4xDR8 Pluggable NPO module with high density and low power for AI scale up

The industry 1st 4x400G Optical transceiver module to demonstrate feasibility of next generation 400G per lane optics for 3.2T

The industry 1st 1.6T- 2x LR4 OSFP and 800G-LR2 coherent lite optical transceivers for scale across multiple AI data-center buildings

Joint demo of 1.6T- DR8 OSFP optical transceivers with Nvidia DSP

64x64 and 300x0300 MEMS-based optical circuit switch (OCS) systems to enable lower power data-center networking, and reconfigurable AI compute fabrics

PCIe 6 AOC and AEC

In addition, there will be live demonstration of TeraHop product solutions with industry parties and standards bodies:

The industry 1st Multi-core fiber (MCF) native 1.6T-2xDR4 OSFP optical transceiver as a joint live demo with Corning at booth #1739

MCF-native 800G-2xDR4 OSFP, 1.6T-2xDR4 FRO, RTLR, LPO optical transceivers at OIF inter-op demonstration booth # 2017

TeraHop representatives will also participate in several OFC forum and workshops:

Optica Executive Forum: 3/16, 10:50 am, "Scale Out Data Center Networks"

Data Center Summit: 3/17, 2:15 pm, "Challenges in Scale Up and Scale Out for Future Growth"

About TeraHop

TeraHop is a world leader in providing high-speed optical connectivity solutions for AI and Data-Center networking applications, with head quarter in Singapore and global footprints in the US, Thailand, Taiwan and Suzhou China. For more information, please visit www.terahop.com.

Media Contact

Rangchen Yu, TeraHop, 1 4083078078, [email protected], TeraHop

SOURCE TeraHop