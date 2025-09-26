TeraHop to Show Case Advanced Optical Transceiver Solutions for AI/DC at ECOC 2025

TeraHop announced that it will show case a broad portfolio of advanced optical transceiver solutions for AI and Data Center applications at the ECOC 2025 Exhibit from September 29 to October 1, 2025

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TeraHop, the global leader in optical solutions for AI data Centers, announced that it will show case a broad range of advanced optical transceiver solutions for next Gen. AI and Data Center networking at ECOC 2025 Exhibit in Copenhagen, Denmark, September 29 to October 1 in booth #C1215.

At ECOC 2025, TeraHop will demonstrate: