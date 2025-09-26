TeraHop to Show Case Advanced Optical Transceiver Solutions for AI/DC at ECOC 2025

TeraHop announced that it will show case a broad portfolio of advanced optical transceiver solutions for AI and Data Center applications at the ECOC 2025 Exhibit from September 29 to October 1, 2025
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TeraHop, the global leader in optical solutions for AI data Centers, announced that it will show case a broad range of advanced optical transceiver solutions for next Gen. AI and Data Center networking at ECOC 2025 Exhibit in Copenhagen, Denmark, September 29 to October 1 in booth #C1215.
At ECOC 2025, TeraHop will demonstrate:
- Industry leading 1.6T-2xDR4 and 2xFR4 OSFP optical transceivers with 3nm DSP with low power dissipation, for new generation of AI compute scale-out applications.
- Low power 1.6T-2xDR4 RTLR OSFP optical transceivers inter-operate with fully retimed 1.6T-2xDR4.
- Industry 1st 800G-LR2 coherent lite with silicon photonics PIC engine and support extended reach of more than 20km.
In addition, there will be live demonstration of TeraHop advanced interoperable product solutions for AI data center with OIF booth#C3425 with below list:
- 1.6T-2xDR4 LPO OSFP
- 1.6T-2xDR4 RTLR OSFP
- ELSFP for CPO applications
- Optical PCIe LPO AOC
- 800G-ZR OSFP
TeraHop representatives will also participate in several ECOC forums and workshops:
- Workshop 1: 9/28, 9am-12:30pm, "What Type of fibre will be deployed, when and where?". Presentation: "MCF Optical Transceivers for AI DC"
- Market Focus: 9/29, 11:20am, Topic: Modules/Subsystems. Presentation: "Advanced Optical Solutions for AI DC"
- Market Focus: 9/30, 3:40pm, Topic: New and Emerging Technologies", Panel session: "1.6T deployment status and outlook for 100T switching". Presentation: "1.6T optical solutions for AI DC"
About TeraHop
TeraHop is a world leader in providing high-speed optical transceiver solutions for AI and Data Center networking applications, with head quarter in Singapore and global footprints in US, Thailand, Taiwan. For more information, please visit www.terahop.com.
Media Contact
Rang-Chen (Ryan) Yu, TeraHop, 1 408-216-8889, [email protected], TeraHop
SOURCE TeraHop
Share this article