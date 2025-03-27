TeraHop to Show Case Advanced Optical Transceiver Solutions for AI/DC at OFC 2025

TeraHop announced that it will show case a broad portfolio of advanced optical transceiver solutions for AI and Data Center applications at the 2025 Optical Communications Conference from April 1-4, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TeraHop, the global leader in optical solutions for AI data Centers, announced that it will show case a broad range of advanced optical transceiver solutions for next Gen. AI and Data Center networking at the 2025 OFC Conference and Exhibition in San Francisco, April 1-4 in booth #2429.