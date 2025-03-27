TeraHop to Show Case Advanced Optical Transceiver Solutions for AI/DC at OFC 2025

TeraHop announced that it will show case a broad portfolio of advanced optical transceiver solutions for AI and Data Center applications at the 2025 Optical Communications Conference from April 1-4, 2025
SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TeraHop, the global leader in optical solutions for AI data Centers, announced that it will show case a broad range of advanced optical transceiver solutions for next Gen. AI and Data Center networking at the 2025 OFC Conference and Exhibition in San Francisco, April 1-4 in booth #2429.
"With unprecedented growth of AI compute networking infrastructure build out, TeraHop is leading the industry with state-of-the-art optical product solutions combined with diversified high volume manufacturing to meet escalating demand from global customer base. In particular, TeraHop team have developed several generations of silicon photonics optical technologies, and now leads the industry in silicon photonics transceiver shipments to system OEMs and AI data center customers. At OFC, we will show case a range of next generation optical transceiver and optical switching solutions for AI and data center applications" said Osa Mok, CMO of TeraHop.
At OFC, TeraHop will demonstrate:
- Industry 1st 1.6T-DR8 and 2xFR4 OSFP optical transceivers with new 3nm DSP with much reduced power dissipation, for new generation of AI compute scale-out applications.
- Industry 1st 800G-LR2 OSFP coherent lite optical transceiver modules with extended reach to support AI compute cluster scale out cross multiple data center buildings
- Industry 1st 1.6T-2xLR4 with TFLN MZM technology to support large scale AI data center campus networking applications
- Industry 1st PCIe Gen6 AOC for AI compute and next gen. composable data center interconnects.
- Industry 1st 400G per lane technology demo with advanced DSP IC supporting 400G-PAM4.
- Industry 1st Multi-core fiber (MCF) native 800G-2xDR4 OSFP optical transceiver solutions to support management of massive fiber connectivity requirements, and new technologies for future standards.
- Industry 1st silicon photonics based optical circuit switch (OCS) to support lower power data center networking, and reconfigurable AI compute fabrics
In addition, there will be live demonstration of TeraHop product solutions with industry standards and partners:
- TeraHop 800G and 1.6T RTLR (LRO), LPO optical transceivers at OIF inter-op demonstration booth #5745
- TeraHop PCIe Gen. 6 and Gen. 7 optical solutions at Marvell, booth #2129
- Terahop PCIe Gen. 7 Optical solutions with Alphawave Semi, Booth#5645
- TeraHop 1.6T-2xDR4 RTLR (LRO) optical transceivers with KeySight, booth #1301
- TeraHop 800G LPO with MACOM, booth #2028
TeraHop representatives will also participate in a few OFC forums and workshops:
- Optica Executive Forum: 3/31 10:35am, "Status of Photonic-Enabled Modules"
- Market Watch: 4/2 14:15pm, "Inside Data Centers, Pluggable Optics Evolutions"
- Data Center Summit: 4/1, 12:30pm, "Trends at data Centers, Architecture, Enablers and Challenges"
- Show Floor Program, 4/3 2pm, "Coherent Moving to Client Optics"
About TeraHop
TeraHop is a world leader in providing high-speed optical connectivity solutions for AI and Data Center networking applications, with head quarter in Singapore and global footprints in US, Thailand, and Taiwan. For more information, please visit www.terahop.com.
