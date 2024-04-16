Teramind Announces Formation of Insider Risk Executive Advisory Board

"We've assembled an absolutely world-class group of Insider Risk executives across a diverse range of practice areas and verticals to provide ongoing platform feedback and aid in roadmap development," said Ilya Kleyman, Teramind's Chief Growth Officer. Post this

"While I was deeply impressed by the current state of the platform's capabilities, Teramind's near-term roadmap and future vision demonstrate a commitment to remaining at the cutting edge of Insider Risk rather than sitting back and becoming another complacent incumbent. I look forward to deploying my decades of experience in aid of that vision," said Ward Balcerzak.

The Executive Advisory Board includes:

Ward Balcerzak

As an industry expert with 17yrs+ in IT Security, Ward brings to the board his unique insights for Insider Risk Management gained while leading globally distributed teams in highly regulated industries including Retail Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Insurtech, FinTech, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals and Retail. From his time as a practitioner to the last decade of leadership, Ward draws from his experience working on both sides of the fence when building teams. Further, he knows how to build a collaborative program that pulls business units together to create a culture of prevention that's built on strong relationships and approachability.

Passionate about program development, mentorship, and servant leadership, Ward is always the first to give credit to his teams for their hard work and achievements. His certifications include GIAC Law of Data Security & Investigations (GLEG), GIAC Certified Incident Handler (GCIH), and Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) from ISC2. Additionally, Ward remains active in the security community as a member of Infraguard, ISSA, and is a frequent participant in national conferences. Ward holds a BS in Computer Science and an MS in Information Assurance and Security. The companies he has served include Accenture, Allstate, Carbon Black, Phoenix Cyber, and Oshkosh Corporation.

Peter Hadjigeorgiou

With over a decade of experience as an Insider Risk practitioner and leader, Peter is squarely focused on building programs that account for the human element. As a result, he has a history of successfully designing and leading holistic programs for the modern employee – one who is increasingly remote, cloud-native, and supports collaborative-by-design models. Embracing the dynamic nature of business and threat landscapes, he has a history of building, maturing, and managing holistic, human-centric insider risk programs.

With specialized knowledge in the financial industry, private-public sector overlap, and national security, Peter offers the Teramind Advisory Board a first-hand understanding of the vital role Insider Risk Management teams play in preventing crime. He is an expert in mitigating the risks of fraud, corporate and political espionage, and even workplace violence. With a focus on holistic, proactive, risk-based programs, his leadership has been characterized by helping organizations incorporate technical tools, controls, business processes, policies, and training to deter and disrupt insider threats. Peter's certifications include CERT Insider Threat Program Evaluator and Insider Threat Program Manager from the Software Engineering Institute at Carnegie Mellon University, a certificate in Establishing an Insider Threat Program for Your Organization from Defense Security Service; Center for Development of Security Excellence, Code42 Security Ninja Belt 3.0, and the Securonix Integrator Course. Manager Peter holds a BS in Business Administration and an MS in Security Studies. The companies he has served include Code42, NetApp, Deloitte, SOC (Defense), and Goldman Sachs.

Carrie Staugler

As a highly experienced leader of global teams in both public and private industry, Carrie is a well-recognized expert in her field. Carrie's career started with a decade of Active Duty service in the U.S. Air Force, during which she served in the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, followed by roles at the Pentagon Force Protection Agency as Operations Chief for the Counterintelligence Directorate and the Insider Threat Program Manager. From here, Carrie went on to serve as the Insider Threat Manager for the U.S. Department of Justice, before joining the private sector as a departmental leader in some of the most recognized enterprise corporations in the world.

A Credentialed Federal Investigator, Carrie has an extensive background in conducting and handling employee investigations, as well as consulting with executives and partners on remediation actions. Since she has supported every step of risk mitigation, from prevention to incident response and policy change, she brings specialized knowledge to the Advisory Board. In addition to continued leadership, Carrie serves the security community as a passionate educator on Security and Counterintelligence Risk Awareness and training. Carrie was selected to participate in the American University Key Executive Leadership Program and holds both a BA and MA in Criminal Justice / Law Enforcement Administration. The organizations she has served include the U.S. Airforce, Department of Defense, Pentagon Protection Agency, the Department of Justice, Bridgewater Associates, The Clearing House, Zoom, PayPal and Marriott.

Nate Lange, CISM, GCITP

Nate's passion as an expert in threat prevention started with over a decade of service in Signals Analysis and Cybersecurity for the U.S. military, where he supported national level agency interests at various field sites across the globe. Transitioning right away to private industry, he stepped in to build and lead global Insider Risk teams at several global enterprise organizations in financial services, one of the most highly regulated verticals in the world. Nate then went on to serve as an Insider Threat consultant at a "big 5" firm, gaining insight into a cross section of industries, followed by his entrance into the MedTech/Healthcare industry.

With over 20 years of experience in insider threat detection, data protection, cybersecurity, and intelligence analysis; he currently leads the Insider Threat and Data Protection Programs for MedTech company, Solventum. Nate is focused on ensuring the security and integrity of protected data and digital assets. Nate uses his skills in insider risk, behavior analytics, and intelligence operations to achieve his personal mission of protecting his organization and its customers from internal threats, and to foster a culture of security awareness and compliance. His credentials include Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Global Counter Insider Threat Program Certification from the University of Maryland, multiple Insider Threat certificates from the Software Engineering Institute (SEI) at Carnegie Mellon University, GIAC Security Leadership (GSLC), and he remains current as a practicing Splunk Certified Power User. Nate holds an A.S. in Intelligence Operations, a B.S. in Information Technology, and an MBA with focus on Information Technology Project Management. The organizations he has served include the U.S. Army, J Morgan Chase & Co., Santander Bank, UBS, and Ernst & Young (EY), 3M, and most recently Solventum.

Joe Sebastiani

Joe brings the perspective of a specialized forensics investigator and currently leader of a global team focused on Insider Risk Detection to the Teramind Advisory Board. As a "lifer", he has spent his entire career analyzing data points to get to the bottom of anomalous activity by internal employees. He is attuned to the need to incorporate the best of human insight with best-in-class technology toolsets for accurate investigations that pull from numerous data points. Joe's focus on Digital Forensic analysis has made him a recognized expert in his practice, which has included recruitment to actively support criminal investigations for multiple Federal Agencies.

Joe's credentials include a Certificate in Research Security Management from Texas A&M, Insider Threat Program Manager from Software Engineering Institute (SEI) at Carnegie Mellon University, GIAC Certified Incident Handler (GCIH), GIAC Certified Forensic Analyst (GCFA), GIAC Certified Forensic Examiner (GCFE), EnCase Certified Examiner (EnCE), and Splunk Certified Power User. Joe holds a BS in Computer Forensics. The organizations he has served include General Dynamics AIS, the U.S. Federal Government, and Exelon.

Bryan Zoll

A senior cybersecurity leader with over 15 years of experience and a proven track record in building successful cybersecurity programs for both SMBs and Fortune 500 companies, Bryan brings a strong cross section of experience and a well-rounded perspective to the Advisory Board. His expertise spans Data Protection, Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC), and Cyber Operations. Having worked across multiple industries in both the public and private sectors, he has focused on highly regulated industries, including both healthcare and aviation and aerospace manufacturing. Balancing a strong understanding of regulatory compliance and cybersecurity program management with the practice of Insider Risk Management, he has a distinctive approach to steering strategy and execution.

Having a varied perspective has given Bryan a unique ability to build new cyber programs that align seamlessly with cyber strategy and business objectives – even in the most challenging business environments. His commitment to continuous learning, collaboration, and making proactive decisions serves to underscore his belief in safeguarding the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of organizational assets. Bryan holds a BS in Business Information Systems, an MS in Information Security Leadership, and has held two of the most coveted certifications in cybersecurity during his career, Payment Card Industry Qualified Security Assessor (PCI-QSA) and Certified Information System Auditor (CISA). He remains an active member of ISACA, and the organizations he has served include Allscripts, Yale New Haven Health System, Virtelligence, Marcum LLP, and United Technologies.

Kenneth Payton

Starting his career on the US Armed Forces cyber battlefield, Kenneth Peyton has spent the last 19+ years leading teams as an expert on investigative cybersecurity solution stacks. With a keen eye for detecting signs of an attack in security operations centers, he has been trusted by enterprise organizations that include JPMorgan Chase, Secureworks, Verizon, and Metlife, some of the world's most respected security programs. Additionally, having led red team operations, Payton has been responsible for ensuring that all security gaps and vulnerabilities that could lead to an incident were identified and remediated. His ability to understand attacks not just at the execution level, but from the perspective of a threat actor, has allowed Payton to identify and thwart numerous internal attacks and save organizations millions through prevention, a challenge even for the most senior cybersecurity professionals.

Kenneth's specialized skill sets ultimately led him to a senior role in Detection and Response, in addition to serving on the Teramind Advisory Board. In this role, he offers Teramind leadership deeper insight into enterprise needs such as SOC integrations, enhanced security investigation capabilities, forensics, prevention, and more. Payton holds a BS from Syracuse University in Information Technology and an MS in Homeland Security from Penn State World Campus, with a special focus in Information Security and Forensics. He has received leadership training at both NC State and Dale Carnegie. Additionally, he holds a number of post-baccalaureate certificates: Information Systems Cybersecurity, Information Systems Forensics, Incident Response, and Penetration Testing and Ethical Hacking from Penn State World Campus and SANS Technology Institute, respectively, and 5 GIAC certifications – Python Coder (GPYC), Certified Incident Handler (GCIH), Certified Forensic Analyst (GCFA), Reverse Engineering Malware (GREM), and Exploit Researcher and Advanced Penetration Tester (GXPN).

Ellen Dickey

With over 20 years as a leader in National Security and Corporate Insider Threat Prevention, Ellen Dickey leads teams to develop strategic and tactical programs that address some of America's most challenging issues — Insider Threat, cybersecurity, counterintelligence, counterterrorism, and counterproliferation. After nearly a decade as Directorate of Operations for the Central Intelligence Agency, Ellen was recruited to leverage her expertise as the National Security Program Manager for a federally funded research and development center, Argonne National Laboratory, where she served for over five years before making the transition to the corporate enterprise space. As a specialist in designing and implementing strategies to protect sensitive information at the highest levels, Ellen leads enterprise-wide risk assessments to help support a rapidly growing, global corporate footprint. Her special focus areas include risk mitigation, prediction and prevention of intellectual property loss, and Insider Threat program development.

Dickey's expertise in government data protection, counterintelligence, risk mitigation, data analysis, leadership, and strategic planning support the Teramind Advisory Board's goal to inform development of the world's preeminent Insider Risk predictive analytics solution. The board will especially lean on her perspectives in regards to Teramind''s continued commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its government and military-industrial complex clients. Ellen holds a BA from Indiana University, Bloomington and an MA from the University of Minnesota.

