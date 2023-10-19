Teresa Holmes Joins The Bainbridge Companies LLC as Vice President of Operations

The Bainbridge Companies LLC (Bainbridge), a fully integrated family of real estate companies that engages in virtually every step of the real estate process, from development and construction, acquisition and disposition, to asset management and third-party property management of multifamily real estate, today announced that Teresa Holmes has joined the company as Vice President of Operations.
WELLINGTON, Fla., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bainbridge Companies LLC (Bainbridge), a fully integrated family of real estate companies that engages in virtually every step of the real estate process, from development and construction, acquisition and disposition, to asset management and third-party property management of multifamily real estate, today announced that Teresa Holmes has joined the company as Vice President of Operations.
Holmes will oversee the daily operations of a diverse portfolio throughout the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. She is dedicated to multifamily success and strongly focuses on people development, financial analysis, asset preservation, and marketing strategies. With 23 years of experience, Holmes has overseen a wide range of assets across the Southeast region. Most recently, she served as Associate Vice President of Avenue 5 Residential, and prior to that, she was Area Vice President of Haven Residential.
"Teresa's extensive experience spans third-party operations, lease-ups, retail management, renovations, and value-add assets," said Gail Ruggles, Executive Vice President of Operations at The Bainbridge Companies LLC. "She has a strong track record of success with fee-managed multifamily communities, and we are confident that she will ensure the strategic goals of The Bainbridge Companies LLC are achieved."
Holmes attended DeVry Institution and graduated with a degree in Business Administration. In her personal time, Holmes enjoys focusing on her creative interests as an accomplished author and fashion photographer.
About The Bainbridge Companies LLC
The Bainbridge Companies LLC (Bainbridge) is a multi-family real estate company that has developed and acquired more than 43,000 rental homes representing more than $8 billion in transactions since its inception in 1997. With over 650 associates nationally, Bainbridge engages in every step of the real estate process: from development and construction, acquisition, and disposition, to asset management and property management of multifamily real estate. Bainbridge is headquartered in Wellington, Fla., and has offices in Atlanta; Austin; Charlotte; Washington, D.C.; Dallas; Orlando; Raleigh; and Tampa. Learn more about Bainbridge at http://www.bainbridgecompanies.com.
