Teresa Holmes Joins The Bainbridge Companies LLC as Vice President of Operations

"Teresa's extensive experience spans third-party operations, lease-ups, retail management, renovations, and value-add assets," said Gail Ruggles, Executive Vice President of Operations at The Bainbridge Companies LLC. "She has a strong track record of success with fee-managed multifamily communities, and we are confident that she will ensure the strategic goals of The Bainbridge Companies LLC are achieved."

Holmes attended DeVry Institution and graduated with a degree in Business Administration. In her personal time, Holmes enjoys focusing on her creative interests as an accomplished author and fashion photographer.

About The Bainbridge Companies LLC

The Bainbridge Companies LLC (Bainbridge) is a multi-family real estate company that has developed and acquired more than 43,000 rental homes representing more than $8 billion in transactions since its inception in 1997. With over 650 associates nationally, Bainbridge engages in every step of the real estate process: from development and construction, acquisition, and disposition, to asset management and property management of multifamily real estate. Bainbridge is headquartered in Wellington, Fla., and has offices in Atlanta; Austin; Charlotte; Washington, D.C.; Dallas; Orlando; Raleigh; and Tampa. Learn more about Bainbridge at http://www.bainbridgecompanies.com.

