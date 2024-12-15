Teri M. Brown's "Daughters of Green Mountain Gap" Wins Shelf Unbound's Best Indie Book Competition

Shelf Unbound has announced Daughters of Green Mountain Gap by Teri M. Brown, published by Atmosphere Press, as the winner of its 2024 Best Indie Book Competition. This captivating historical novel set in 19th-century Appalachia was praised for its powerful storytelling and exploration of resilience and family legacy. Brown's book, along with other finalists and notable entries, can be found in the Winter issue of Shelf Unbound, highlighting the best in self-published and independent literature.

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shelf Unbound is thrilled to announce Daughters of Green Mountain Gap by Teri M. Brown as the winner of this year's prestigious Best Indie Book Competition. Published by Atmosphere Press, this compelling historical novel captivated the judges with its vivid storytelling and poignant exploration of resilience, community, and the enduring legacies of family.