Teri M. Brown's "Daughters of Green Mountain Gap" Wins Shelf Unbound's Best Indie Book Competition

Shelf Unbound has announced Daughters of Green Mountain Gap by Teri M. Brown, published by Atmosphere Press, as the winner of its 2024 Best Indie Book Competition. This captivating historical novel set in 19th-century Appalachia was praised for its powerful storytelling and exploration of resilience and family legacy. Brown's book, along with other finalists and notable entries, can be found in the Winter issue of Shelf Unbound, highlighting the best in self-published and independent literature.
MILWAUKEE, Dec. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shelf Unbound is thrilled to announce Daughters of Green Mountain Gap by Teri M. Brown as the winner of this year's prestigious Best Indie Book Competition. Published by Atmosphere Press, this compelling historical novel captivated the judges with its vivid storytelling and poignant exploration of resilience, community, and the enduring legacies of family.
Set against the rugged beauty of 19th-century Appalachia, Daughters of Green Mountain Gap follows Maggie and her descendants as they face personal and societal challenges in a rapidly changing world. Through rich, atmospheric prose, Brown masterfully brings to life the complexities of rural life, the bonds of family, and the unyielding spirit of the Appalachian people. Judges praised the novel for its ability to weave history, character, and emotion into a narrative that resonates with readers across generations.
"Teri M. Brown's Daughters of Green Mountain Gap is a masterful blend of history and emotion, showcasing the resilience and strength of the Appalachian spirit. It's a story that lingers long after the final page," said Sarah Kloth, Editor of Shelf Unbound.
The Best Indie Book Competition, hosted annually by Shelf Unbound, celebrates the exceptional work of self-published and independently published authors. Each year, the contest highlights books that stand out for their storytelling, innovation, and unique voices, offering a platform for indie authors to gain recognition and reach new readers.
As the winner, Daughters of Green Mountain Gap is featured alongside other finalists and notable entries in the Winter issue of Shelf Unbound, available now. This special issue spotlights the creativity and talent within the indie publishing community, reflecting Shelf Unbound's commitment to championing independent authors and their stories.
Media Contact
Sarah Kloth, Shelf Media Group, 1 262-930-5994, [email protected]
SOURCE Shelf Media Group; Shelf Media Group
Share this article