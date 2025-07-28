Terillium Launches FDI Fast Track to Accelerate Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence Adoption

"We expect that our FDI Fast Track program will be transformative for organizations looking to accelerate their analytics journey." Post this

Terillium's FDI Fast Track provides a strategic roadmap for organizations to implement and optimize Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence, with a focus on rapid deployment, data governance, and business value realization. This offering streamlines the implementation process into five actionable steps:

1. Discovery & Assessment

2. Data Integration & Preparation

3. Report & Dashboard Design

4. AI & Machine Learning Integration

5. Training & Optimization

This approach enables organizations to quickly unlock the full potential of Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence without impacting their system.

"We expect that our FDI Fast Track program will be transformative for organizations looking to accelerate their analytics journey," says Bryan Surface, Vice President of Cloud Technology at Terillium. "We've developed a proven methodology that helps clients go live with Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence in as little as 4 to 6 weeks, without compromising on quality or strategic alignment."

The Oracle FDI Fast Track offering includes:

Instance providing

Pre-built data models and dashboards tailored to Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), and Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM)

Established connections to external data sources, leveraging pre-built adapters and connectors

A streamlined implementation approach that reduces time-to-value

Tailored dashboards unique to your business needs

Ongoing support and optimization services

As businesses increasingly seek to harness the power of AI and predictive analytics, Terillium's services are positioned to bridge the gap between raw data and actionable intelligence.

To learn more about Terillium's Oracle FDI services and the FDI Fast Track program, visit: https://terillium.com/oracle-fdi-services

