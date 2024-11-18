Terillium Launches New Enterprise Resource Planning Master Class Led by Industry Experts

"ERP software is crucial to streamline operations and drive growth, but this technology can also be complex to implement and manage. Our master class offers advanced best practices and strategies for selecting and implementing ERP software that is right for your business." Post this

"ERP software is crucial to streamline operations and drive growth, but this technology can also be complex to implement and manage," said Steve May, vice president at Terillium. "Our master class offers advanced best practices and strategies for selecting and implementing ERP software that is right for your business."

Terillium's ERP Master Class comes at a pivotal time for businesses facing challenges in today's fast-paced market. The course will provide participants with the tools and knowledge necessary to stay competitive by leveraging the benefits of ERP technology.

The ERP Master Class will cover:

Tips for the ERP software selection process and starting an ERP project

Best practices for ERP implementation and project management

Insights into current and future ERP technology trends

Expert-led product demos of Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle NetSuite, and more

The ERP Master Class will begin on December 10, 2024, and will be offered virtually to accommodate participants nationwide.

For more information and to register, visit terillium.com/enterprise-resource-planning-master-class.

About Terillium

Terillium is an award-winning Oracle Partner and ERP consulting firm, specializing in Oracle Fusion Cloud, Oracle JD Edwards, and Oracle NetSuite. Terillium has helped thousands of businesses across industries streamline their operations and improve their bottom line through innovative ERP solutions.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

