Terillium Launches Oracle AI Strategy Workshop to Help Organizations Turn AI Vision into Business Value

"With more than 600 AI assistants and agents, a user-friendly development platform for building complementary agents, and a marketplace of third-party solutions, the depth and breadth of the AI capabilities in Oracle Fusion Applications is unmatched," said Bryan Surface, VP of Cloud Technology at Terillium. "This workshop helps organizations prioritize use cases and develop a clear, actionable roadmap for applying Oracle AI in ways that deliver real operational and financial impact."

About Terillium's Oracle AI Strategy Workshop

At the conclusion of the workshop, organizations receive a comprehensive AI Assessment Readout, including:

Defined areas of focus and aligned business value propositions

Impact analysis tied to efficiency, accuracy, and cost reduction

A clear implementation path, including: Redwood-only enhancements, AI Agent Studio solutions, and a phased approach from Redwood to AI Agent Studio

Level of effort estimates and high-level solution design

Identification of Oracle AI tools in play, such as: Oracle Fusion Applications AI (embedded and Redwood-based), AI Agent Studio, and OCI AI services

Supporting the Full AI Journey

Terillium's Oracle AI Strategy Workshop builds on their broader AI advisory approach, helping organizations move confidently from AI curiosity to execution. By combining Oracle AI education, real-world use case development, and quantified ROI, the workshop enables businesses to make informed decisions and prioritize initiatives with confidence.

Learn more about Terillium's Oracle AI Strategy Workshop or to schedule an assessment today!

About Terillium

Terillium is an award-winning Oracle Partner specializing in Oracle ERP consulting, implementation, and support services. With decades of experience and hundreds of successful implementations, Terillium helps organizations across industries modernize their operations and achieve measurable results.

