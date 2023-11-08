Teriyaki in Hamilton? You Better Bowl-leave It! First Teriyaki Madness Shop Coming to Hamilton on November 10th

Local resident Kush Patel, alongside his family, is opening his new Seattle-style Teriyaki shop in Hamilton.

HAMILTON, Ohio, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The people of Hamilton have spoken, and they want one thing: teriyaki. And who's got the bowls big enough to step up to the plate and deliver? Let's just say the madness is spreading.

This November, Teriyaki Madness, the Seattle-style Teriyaki Shop franchise with locations all over the country, is officially bringing its beloved menu to the people of Hamilton. Kush Patel is set to open the newest Teriyaki Madness shop at 2889 Joseph Drive on Friday, November 10th.

Patel's Seattle-style Teriyaki Shop will offer huge, satisfying teriyaki bowls filled with addicting flavors and high-quality ingredients like all-natural marinated chicken, steak, salmon or tofu with fresh, stir-fry veggies and a base of steamed white, brown or fried rice or Yakisoba noodles. The best part? They're healthy. Or not. The menu is fully customizable, so do your thing — we're not judging.

Patel, a 21-year-old Ohio native, is opening the community's first Teriyaki Madness alongside his family, which has owned local gas stations and convenience stores since 2001. After learning about the concept from a family member who opened in Tennessee, Patel knew it would be a great fit in Hamilton due to its residential and commercial growth. This will be the first Teriyaki Madness in the state, but the first in the greater Cincinnati area. Patel plans to grow the brand throughout Cincinnati after opening in Hamilton.

To celebrate, Patel is inviting locals out to the Shop's grand opening — and trust us, there ain't no party like a teriyaki party because a teriyaki party don't stop. Events from 11/9 through 11/17 will include:

11/8: Sneak Preview for Family, Friends & Invited Media

11/9 to 11/11: Customers can enjoy Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls for just $6 in-shop or by placing an order through the Teriyaki Madness app.

11/10:The Grand Opening celebration event kicks off with a chance for customers to win free Teriyaki Madness. The first five customers to place an order in shop receive free Teriyaki Madness for one year and the next twenty people who place an order in shop will receive free Teriyaki Madness for one month.

Plus, download the app and order between 11/12 and 11/17 to be entered to win free bowls for a month.

"Teriyaki Madness is one of the fastest growing concepts in the country and we are thrilled to introduce the brand to Hamilton and in the future, grow throughout the Cincinnati market," said Patel. "There is nothing comparable to the Teriyaki Madness product throughout Hamilton which is why we're so excited to open."

Teriyaki Madness is expanding rapidly in markets across the U.S. and was named the number one Fastest-Growing Big Restaurant Chain in the U.S. by Restaurant Business. With more than 130 shops across three countries, Teriyaki Madness is continuing to change the franchising industry. Now, the brand is leveraging that momentum for an even bigger 2023.

"Listen — there are some things in this world that you just can't deny, and people's love of Teriyaki Madness is one of them," Michael Haith, CEO of Teriyaki Madness, said. "From customers and franchisees alike, the demand for Teriyaki Madness is growing everywhere, and we have no plans to slow down anytime soon. The Batista's new location in Northport is a big moment for us and is another important step in our mission to bowl over the whole country with delicious teriyaki."

For more information about Teriyaki Madness of Northport, visit the restaurant's official website, http://www.TeriyakiMadness.com.

ABOUT TERIYAKI MADNESS

Teriyaki Madness is making big moves. Named the #1 Fastest-Growing Big Restaurant Chain in the U.S. by Restaurant Business, TMAD's secret sauce lies in creating value for franchisees, guests and employees alike. More than 135 shops across three countries deliver big, heaping bowls of fresh, natural ingredients to their communities, creating a cult-like following with customers, employment opportunities for neighborhoods, and profitable margins for the franchisees. Backed by world-class technology including delivery and loyalty innovations and an all-star executive team, Teriyaki Madness' focus is on sustainable growth and exceptional experiences. Visit franchise.teriyakimadness.com for single and multi-unit opportunities, and join the Teriyaki Takeover.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Teriyaki Madness