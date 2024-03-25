Teriyaki in Henderson? You Better Bowl-leave It! Teriyaki Madness is Opening in Henderson on March 29th

Local resident Catherine Loyola is opening her first Seattle-style Teriyaki shop in Henderson.

LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The people of Henderson have spoken again, and they want one thing: teriyaki. And who's got the bowls big enough to step up to the plate and deliver? Let's just say the madness is spreading.

This March, Teriyaki Madness, the Seattle-style Teriyaki Shop franchise with locations all over the country, is sharing its beloved menu with the people of Henderson. Loyola is set to open the newest and her first Teriyaki Madness shop at 1647 W. Warm Springs Rd, Henderson, Nevada 89014 on March 29th.

Loyola's Teriyaki Shop will offer huge, satisfying teriyaki bowls filled with addicting flavors and high-quality ingredients like all-natural marinated chicken, steak, salmon or tofu with fresh, stir-fry veggies and a base of steamed white, brown or fried rice or Yakisoba noodles. The best part? They're healthy. Or not. The menu is fully customizable, so do your thing — we're not judging.

After spending nearly two decades helping new dentists launch their own practices, Loyola had considerable experience in getting businesses off the ground. She stepped away to build her own consulting business, and when she was ready to further diversify her portfolio, she found Teriyaki Madness. Now, Loyola is bringing three new Teriyaki Madness shops to the Henderson, Nevada, community, with the first set to open late March.

"I'm an entrepreneur, willing to take a risk for the dream of ownership. I was a young single mom, and I am the first person in my family to open a business and now first in my family to open a restaurant business. I'm hoping to build that legacy and create freedom, for not just myself, but my whole family," said Loyola.

To celebrate, Loyola is inviting locals out to the Shop's grand opening — and trust us, there ain't no party like a teriyaki party because a teriyaki party don't stop. Events from 3/29 through 3/30 will include:

3/29 to 3/30: Customers can enjoy Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls for just $6 in-shop or by placing an order through the Teriyaki Madness app.

3/29:The Grand Opening celebration event kicks off with a chance for customers to win free Teriyaki Madness. The first five customers to place an order in shop receive free Teriyaki Madness for one year and the next twenty people who place an order in shop will receive free Teriyaki Madness for one month.

Plus, download the app and order between 3/31 and 4/5 to be entered to win free bowls for a month.

Teriyaki Madness is expanding rapidly in markets across the U.S. and was named the number one Fastest-Growing Big Restaurant Chain in the U.S. by Restaurant Business. With more than 140+ shops across three countries, Teriyaki Madness is continuing to change the franchising industry. Now, the brand is leveraging that momentum for an even bigger 2024.

"Listen — there are some things in this world that you just can't deny, and people's love of Teriyaki Madness is one of them," Michael Haith, CEO of Teriyaki Madness, said. "From customers and franchisees alike, the demand for Teriyaki Madness is growing everywhere, and we have no plans to slow down anytime soon. Catherine's new location in Henderson is a big moment for us and is another important step in our mission to bowl over the whole country with delicious teriyaki."

