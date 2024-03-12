Teriyaki in Palmdale? You Better Bowl-leave It! Former Real Estate Investor to Open 4th Teriyaki Madness Shop, Making this the 150th Teriyaki Madness Shop Open in the US

Local resident Mario Essary is opening his newest Seattle-style Teriyaki Shop in Palmdale on March 15th.

PALMDALE, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The people of Palmdale have spoken, and they want one thing: teriyaki. And who's got the bowls big enough to step up to the plate and deliver? Let's just say the Madness is spreading.

This March, Teriyaki Madness, the Seattle-style Teriyaki Shop franchise with locations all over the country, is sharing its beloved menu with the people of Palmdale. Essary is set to open his fourth Teriyaki Madness shop at 41157 10th St. West, Palmdale, CA 93551 on March 15th.

Essary's Teriyaki Shop will offer huge, satisfying teriyaki bowls filled with addicting flavors and high-quality ingredients like all-natural marinated chicken, steak, salmon or tofu with fresh, stir-fry veggies and a base of steamed white, brown or fried rice or Yakisoba noodles. The best part? They're healthy. Or not. The menu is fully customizable, so do your thing — we're not judging.

After a successful tenure as a real estate investor during the tumultuous period of 2007, Mario Essary found his earnings plateauing as the market stabilized. That's when he decided to seek out new ventures. It was during a trip to Las Vegas for a softball tournament that Essary stumbled upon Teriyaki Madness, the Seattle-style teriyaki franchise, and fell in love with the food. His initial attraction to Teriyaki Madness was not just the product, but also the potential — he knew he could leverage an existing, proven system to scale his portfolio.

Since signing on with Teriyaki Madness in 2014, his growth trajectory within the franchise has been impressive, with his fourth location — the 150th Teriyaki Madness shop open — poised to open in Palmdale in March of this year. As Essary celebrates this major milestone, his excitement about Teriyaki Madness's innovation and creativity underscores a shared vision that has fueled his own expansion alongside the fast-growing brand.

To celebrate, Essary is inviting locals out to the shop's grand opening — and trust us, there ain't no party like a teriyaki party because a teriyaki party don't stop. Events starting on 3/15 will include:

3/15: Customers can enjoy Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls for just $6 in-shop or by placing an order through the Teriyaki Madness app.

3/15: The Grand Opening celebration event kicks off with a chance for customers to win free Teriyaki Madness. The first five customers to place an order in-shop receive free Teriyaki Madness for one year and the next twenty people who place an order in-shop will receive free Teriyaki Madness for one month.

Plus, download the app and order between 3/16 and 3/20 to be entered to win free bowls for a month.

"I opened my first Teriyaki Madness location in San Fernando in 2014. When I started, I knew very little about the restaurant business, but I've always been able to figure things out as I go. My second location opened five years later in Fillmore, followed by my shop in Chatsworth three years later. Now, we are getting ready to open Palmdale," said Essary.

"I am a big believer in location, location, location. There is a lot of foot traffic in the Palmdale area, for example, so it should be pretty easy to get people in the door. Then, once they are in here, we know we can provide the kind of great food and customer service that will make them stick around."

Teriyaki Madness is expanding rapidly in markets across the U.S. and was recently named on Franchise Times' Zor Awards for Best Franchise to Buy in the Build Your Own category. With 150 shops across three countries, Teriyaki Madness is continuing to change the franchising industry. Now, the brand is leveraging that momentum for an even bigger 2024.

"Listen — there are some things in this world that you just can't deny, and people's love of Teriyaki Madness is one of them," Michael Haith, CEO of Teriyaki Madness, said. "From customers and franchisees alike, the demand for Teriyaki Madness is growing everywhere, and we have no plans to slow down anytime soon. Essary's new location in Palmdale is a big moment for us, marking our 150th shop open, and is another important step in our mission to bowl over the whole country with delicious teriyaki."

Teriyaki Madness is making big moves. Named the #1 Fastest-Growing Big Restaurant Chain in the U.S. by Restaurant Business, TMAD's secret sauce lies in creating value for franchisees, guests and employees alike. More than 150 shops across three countries deliver big, heaping bowls of fresh, natural ingredients to their communities, creating a cult-like following with customers, employment opportunities for neighborhoods, and profitable margins for the franchisees. Backed by world-class technology including delivery and loyalty innovations and an all-star executive team, Teriyaki Madness' focus is on sustainable growth and exceptional experiences. Visit franchise.teriyakimadness.com for single and multi-unit opportunities, and join the Teriyaki Takeover.

