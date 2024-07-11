Teriyaki in West Des Moines? You Better Bowl-leave It! Teriyaki Madness is Opening in West Des Moines on July 16th

Seasoned entrepreneur and immigrant Keyur Patel is opening his second Tenessee Seattle-style Teriyaki shop in Franklin.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The people of West Des Moines have spoken, and they want one thing: teriyaki. And who's got the bowls big enough to step up to the plate and deliver? Let's just say the madness is spreading.

This July, Teriyaki Madness, the Seattle-style Teriyaki Shop franchise with locations all over the country, is sharing its beloved menu with the people of West Des Moines. Local residents and brothers, Travis and Corey Kasch are set to open the newest Teriyaki Madness shop at 160 Jordan Creek Parkway, Suite 160, West Des Moines, Iowa 50266 on July 16th.

The Kasch's Teriyaki Shop will offer huge, satisfying teriyaki bowls filled with addicting flavors and high-quality ingredients like all-natural marinated chicken, steak, salmon or tofu with fresh, stir-fry veggies and a base of steamed white, brown or fried rice or Yakisoba noodles. The best part? They're healthy. Or not. The menu is fully customizable, so do your thing — we're not judging.

After a 25-year career in the software industry, Travis Kasch was ready to move back to his roots in the restaurant business. Motivated by a desire for change and influenced by his family's history with quick service restaurant franchising, Travis and his brother, Corey, decided to invest in Teriyaki Madness. They were drawn to the brand's strong support for franchisees, the quality of its food and its unique (and healthy) cuisine concept.

The Kasch brothers aim to introduce a healthy, fast-casual dining option to the Des Moines Metro area, with plans to eventually open three Teriyaki Madness locations.

"We are very excited to bring Teriyaki Madness to our community of West Des Moines! There's really nothing quite like what TMAD offers in our community, and we can't wait for everyone to experience the food and the flavors that we fell in love with," said Travis.

To celebrate, the Kasch's are inviting locals out to the shop's grand opening — and trust us, there ain't no party like a teriyaki party because a teriyaki party don't stop. Events from 7/16 through 7/17 will include:

7/16 & 7/17: Customers can enjoy Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls for just $6 in-shop or by placing an order through the Teriyaki Madness app.

7/16: The Grand Opening celebration event kicks off with a chance for customers to win free Teriyaki Madness. The first five customers to place an order in shop receive free Teriyaki Madness for one year and the next twenty people who place an order in shop will receive free Teriyaki Madness for one month.

Plus, download the app and order between 7/1] and 7/21 to be entered to win free bowls for a month.

Teriyaki Madness is expanding rapidly in markets across the U.S. and was named the number one Fastest-Growing Big Restaurant Chain in the U.S. by Restaurant Business. With more than 150+ shops across three countries, Teriyaki Madness is continuing to change the franchising industry. Now, the brand is leveraging that momentum for an even bigger 2024.

"Listen — there are some things in this world that you just can't deny, and people's love of Teriyaki Madness is one of them," Michael Haith, CEO of Teriyaki Madness, said. "From customers and franchisees alike, the demand for Teriyaki Madness is growing everywhere, and we have no plans to slow down anytime soon. The Kasch's new location in West Des Moines is a big moment for us and is another important step in our mission to bowl over the whole country with delicious teriyaki."

For more information about Teriyaki Madness of West Des Moines, visit the restaurant's official website, http://www.TeriyakiMadness.com.

ABOUT TERIYAKI MADNESS

Teriyaki Madness is making big moves. The secret sauce lies in TMAD's uncompromising support systems that allow new business owners to achieve success through their proprietary training and support programs with teams dedicated to each franchisee's unique needs. More than 150 shops across three countries deliver big, heaping bowls of fresh, healthy, natural ingredients to their communities, creating a cult-like following with customers, employment opportunities for neighborhoods, and profitable margins for the franchisees. Backed by leading-edge technology including delivery and loyalty innovations and an all-star executive team, Teriyaki Madness' focus is on providing profitable opportunities for TMAD franchisees by providing delicious, healthy food to communities. Visit franchise.teriyakimadness.com for single and multi-unit opportunities.

