Teriyaki Lovers Rejoice: Teriyaki Madness Satisfies Consumer Cravings with Even More Sauce

DENVER, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teriyaki fans everywhere have asked for more sauce, and Teriyaki Madness (TMAD) has answered! In response to growing consumer demand for bold Asian fusion flavors, TMAD is once again setting the standard in the fast casual dining industry by making its proprietary teriyaki sauce more accessible than ever. This latest innovation is part of TMAD's ongoing commitment to delight customers with delicious, high-quality meals while enhancing operational efficiency for franchisees.

"TMAD has seen impressive growth, consistently opening over 40 new locations each year. Customers love Teriyaki Madness because it's different from what other fast casuals offer — it's not pizza, sandwiches or burritos," said Jodi Boyce, Chief Marketing Officer. "Our dishes not only stand out with craveable flavor but also offer a healthier alternative. This differentiation has been a key driver in our rapid expansion."

A significant part of TMAD's recent research and development has focused on improving back-of-house operations without compromising the customer experience. "For the past few years, we've concentrated on leveraging existing products in our shops while introducing only 1-2 new SKUs at a time," Boyce said. "Operational excellence drives these decisions, ensuring that we can appeal to a broad customer base with minimal complexity."

One of TMAD's most exciting recent developments is the introduction of new side cups for its famous, beloved teriyaki sauce. Historically, staff members filled small souffle cups by hand — a time-consuming and labor-intensive process. By September 30th of this year, all TMAD locations will be equipped with new branded sauce cups, offering more sauce per cup.

"This change not only streamlines operations but also enhances the customer experience with better packaging and more sauce with every bowl," Boyce said.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to optimize labor and improve shop-level efficiency. Rather than eliminating the labor saved by this process improvement, TMAD is reallocating it to enhance customer service. This includes TMAD's innovative Mad Dash program, which ensures orders are brought directly to customers as they pull up — no parking required.

TMAD's commitment to innovation doesn't stop here. The brand is exploring the possibility of selling its beloved teriyaki sauce in retail locations, starting with in-shop sales to gauge interest.

"Retail sauce bottles are the next step in our sauce project," Boyce said. "We're focused on our current customer base first, and if the program proves successful, we may expand into retail bottles."

Looking ahead, TMAD continues to develop new menu items and limited-time offerings (LTOs) to keep the brand fresh and exciting for customers. "We're data-driven, so any new product or LTO will be thoroughly tested before a full rollout. We're always exploring ways to increase average checks while delivering the flavors our customers crave," Boyce said.

As TMAD continues to innovate and expand, the brand's focus remains on delivering mouth-watering Asian cuisine, enhancing the customer experience, and providing franchisees with the tools they need for success.

