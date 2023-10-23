Teriyaki Madness Bowls Over the Competition, Landing a Spot on the Franchise Times Top 400 List

With more than 130 shops across three countries, the fast casual teriyaki franchise has created a cult-like following among customers and profitable margins among franchise operators.

DENVER, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Who said 314 was just a number? Sure, it is technically just a number like any other, but for Teriyaki Madness, it's a badge of honor. The 130-unit Seattle-style teriyaki franchise has officially landed the No. 314 spot on this year's Franchise Times "Top 400" list. And while some might say, "Why not top 10?" we say — "Hey, it's not the size of the ranking, it's the flavor of the success!"

This spicy achievement is based on Teriyaki Madness's system sales, and let's be honest, it's no small feat. The brand joins the big leagues, rubbing elbows with franchising giants like McDonald's and Chick-fil-A. But who needs a Big Mac when you've got Huge Bowls of Awesomeness?

"We're just getting warmed up," said Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith. "Our bowls are big, our flavors are bold and our endless customization makes it unbelievably easy for our customers to keep it healthy. And our ambition? Well, let's just say it's spicier than our Mad Sauce."

Franchise Times, known for its rigorous ranking process, uses a mix of voluntary company reports and the latest Franchise Disclosure Documents to determine the top players of the franchise world. And while TMAD might be playing in the big leagues now, Haith says they've always known they were a major player in the franchising game.

"Since its inception, Teriyaki Madness has been on a mission — to bring big, bold flavors to the masses," said Haith. "And with over 130 locations, it's clear that the masses are hungry for what TMAD is serving. After all, where can you get fresh vegetables through online ordering? The demand for Teriyaki Madness is amazing, but expansion is not something we force — we are expanding our team with experienced, qualified leaders to ensure managed, aggressive, successful growth with our incredible community of franchisees. As we say here in Colorado, we don't want to get too far out over the tips of our skis!"

So, what's next for the teriyaki titan?

"More shops, more bowls and more Madness," Haith said. "Teriyaki Madness has continued to thrive due to its simple, proven and successful business model, in-depth franchisee support and expert leadership team. We are proud to say we are keeping the momentum going strong as one of the fastest-growing franchises in the U.S. This ranking is excellent validation to reiterate what we already know — the Madness is spreading."

ABOUT TERIYAKI MADNESS

If you've read this far, you know—Teriyaki Madness is making big moves. Named the #1 Fastest-Growing Big Restaurant Chain in the U.S. by Restaurant Business, TMAD's secret sauce lies in creating value for franchisees, guests and employees alike. More than 130 shops across three countries deliver big, heaping bowls of fresh, natural ingredients to their communities, creating a cult-like following with customers, employment opportunities for neighborhoods, and profitable margins for the operators. Backed by world-class delivery and loyalty innovations and an all-star Executive team, Teriyaki Madness' focus is on sustainable growth and exceptional experiences. Visit http://www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com for single and multi-unit opportunities, and join the Teriyaki Takeover.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Teriyaki Madness