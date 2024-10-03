Teriyaki Madness Continues Its Climb, Reaches No. 293 on the Franchise Times Top 400 List

The Seattle-style teriyaki franchise climbed 21 spots from last year's ranking, solidifying its position as one of the fastest-growing franchises in the U.S.

DENVER, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's another banner year for Teriyaki Madness, as the fast casual teriyaki franchise has secured the No. 293 spot on the prestigious Franchise Times Top 400 list, climbing an impressive 21 spots from its 2023 position. With more than 160 shops now open across the country, this achievement highlights the brand's relentless growth and growing cult-like following among both customers and franchise operators.

Based on system-wide sales and a reflection on the brand's momentum, this ranking reinforces Teriyaki Madness's reputation as a major contender in the world of franchising. The company joins the ranks of household names like McDonald's and Chick-fil-A — but at Teriyaki Madness, it's not about burgers or chicken sandwiches. It's all about massive bowls packed with flavor.

"We're incredibly proud of how far we've come," said CEO Michael Haith. "Climbing 21 spots in a single year is no easy task, but it speaks volumes about the dedication of our franchisees, our team, and our customers who are mad about what we do. Our bowls are massive, our ingredients are fresh and our concept continues to resonate with people everywhere."

Franchise Times, known for its rigorous ranking process, evaluates companies based on a combination of voluntary reports and Franchise Disclosure Documents. The "Top 400" list is the gold standard for assessing growth and success in the franchising world. For Teriyaki Madness, this year's leap to No. 293 is yet another confirmation of the brand's staying power and continued trajectory.

"Teriyaki Madness is built on bold flavors, smart growth and a community of passionate franchisees," said Haith. "We're expanding rapidly, but we're doing it the right way — with calculated, sustainable growth that keeps our franchisees profitable and our customers craving more."

The brand's rise comes as Teriyaki Madness continues to build on its proven business model and in-depth franchisee support, as well as a strong leadership team that has been instrumental in maintaining the company's success while navigating the complexities of rapid expansion.

Looking to the future, Haith says there's still plenty of room for more bowls, more franchisees and more Madness.

"This is just the beginning," Haith said. "We're not just opening shops; we're creating a movement. The demand for fresh, customizable, craveable teriyaki is bigger than ever, and Teriyaki Madness is leading the charge. Being ranked No. 293 is validation of what we've known all along — we're onto something special, and the world is hungry for it."

ABOUT TERIYAKI MADNESS

Teriyaki Madness is making big moves. The secret sauce lies in TMAD's uncompromising support systems that allow new business owners to achieve success through their proprietary training and support programs with teams dedicated to each franchisee's unique needs. Nearly 160 shops across three countries deliver big, heaping bowls of fresh, healthy, natural ingredients to their communities, creating a cult-like following with customers, employment opportunities for neighborhoods, and profitable margins for the franchisees. Backed by leading-edge technology including delivery and loyalty innovations and an all-star executive team, Teriyaki Madness' focus is on providing profitable opportunities for TMAD franchisees by providing delicious, healthy food to communities. Visit franchise.teriyakimadness.com for single and multi-unit opportunities.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE TERIYAKI MADNESS