Teriyaki Madness Dishes Out Multi-Unit Success on a Silver Platter; Celebrates First Franchisee to Open New Location Under FranShares Partnership

Marlin and Brandi McClure, multi-unit TMAD franchisees in North Carolina, have leveraged FranShares' equity investment capital to accelerate their multi-unit expansion and bring the teriyaki concept to Mooresville on August 18.

DENVER, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Are you sitting down? Because we have some news that may bowl you over. Teriyaki Madness (TMAD), the fast-growing teriyaki franchise with 130-plus shops and another 90 in development, is turning up the heat with its very first franchise location awarded through FranShares, a game-changing funding platform that supports existing franchisees looking to expand.

Marlin and Brandi McClure, the dynamic duo behind the new TMAD location in Mooresville, North Carolina, are no strangers to the franchise world. With years of experience opening over 60 locations for Buffalo Wild Wings, the McClures were ready to bring their expertise to their own business. Their first Teriyaki Madness location in Charlotte saw numbers soar, and the couple was eager to expand. Enter FranShares — the perfect partner to help the McClures achieve their teriyaki dreams.

"When we became Teriyaki Madness franchisees and signed for 3 locations, we intended to open the Mooresville location first, but early on in the process we had the opportunity to take over the Charlotte location. We immediately saw success and had such a great experience that we knew we wanted to expedite our expansion, and the partnership with FranShares is what allowed us to expand quickly, without waiting for an SBA loan to come through," said Marlin McClure, President of JKC Hospitality.

For the McClures, spreading the Madness was a no-brainer.

"Our journey with TMAD has been a blessing," said McClure. "We made a great choice picking this brand; the support and family environment has really helped us to be successful."

With FranShares, they will be able to expand bigger, faster and better. Speaking on FranShares, McClure says that they are "totally aligned" with their vision and that they "understand what business owners need, and what it takes to get a project funded." McClure continued on to say that he'd "wholeheartedly recommend them to other TMAD franchisees."

The Mooresville TMAD location is set to open August 18, 2023 at 591-R River Highway, Mooresville NC 28117.

The McClures are just the first of TMAD's franchisees to utilize the new partnership, but it's clear that it's already a match made in teriyaki heaven for TMAD. With an initial investment of $12 million, FranShares is helping existing, multi-unit TMAD franchisees access equity investment capital to fuel their expansion plans. The partnership is a testament to TMAD's ongoing success with multi-unit franchises and its commitment to supporting franchisees looking to grow.

"Teriyaki Madness has already proven to bring the heat. With FranShares in our franchisee's corner, we're going to take it up a notch," said Michael Haith, Teriyaki Madness CEO. "Our successful franchisees are going to be able to aggressively expand in a financial environment that can be challenging to operators. Who needs banks or private equity anyway? This is a great opportunity to grow, and we are excited for what the future holds."

TMAD's partnership with FranShares is a win-win for both franchisees and investors. FranShares, founded by franchise industry veteran Kenny Rose, offers partial ownership of multiple franchise locations for as little as a few hundred dollars. This innovative approach to franchise investing is catching on, with more than 42,000 people on the waitlist for FranShares' latest offering, just launched this week.

"The best franchise operators are those who have worked in them the longest, in the trenches, on location. But they're not the ones with the most money, so they get shortchanged under our current financing system," said Rose." At FranShares, you're more than just a line item on a balance sheet. We're in it with you for the long haul, to help build sustainable businesses that can make a positive impact on the community."

As TMAD continues to thrive, the franchise is excited to invite more multi-unit franchisees like the McClures to the Teriyaki Takeover. Nearly 33% of all opened or projected to open shops in 2023 are existing TMAD franchisees opening their next shop. So far this year, the brand has opened 13 new locations and awarded 50 units this year, 14% of which represented existing TMAD franchisees expanding with the franchise, marking a significant increase in its footprint across the United States.

Looking to the remainder of the year, the brand is targeting the greater San Francisco, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago and Dallas areas, as well as northern New Jersey up through Massachusetts, for further expansion. Now, with over 130 shops and another 90 in development, TMAD is on a mission to spread the joy of teriyaki madness to more people, one bowl at a time.

ABOUT TERIYAKI MADNESS

Teriyaki Madness is making big moves. Named the #1 Fastest-Growing Big Restaurant Chain in the U.S. by Restaurant Business, TMAD's secret sauce lies in creating value for franchisees, guests and employees alike. More than 130 shops across three countries deliver big, heaping bowls of fresh, natural ingredients to their communities, creating a cult-like following with customers, employment opportunities for neighborhoods, and profitable margins for the operators. Backed by world-class delivery and loyalty innovations and an all-star executive team, Teriyaki Madness' focus is on sustainable growth and exceptional experiences. Visit franchise.teriyakimadness.com for single and multi-unit opportunities, and join the Teriyaki Takeover.

ABOUT FRANSHARES

FranShares is democratizing access to franchise investing, offering a diversified portfolio of

investments with minimum outlay as low as $500. Founded by best-selling franchise expert

Kenny Rose and backed by Chicago Ventures (M1 Finance, Kin Insurance, SpotHero, Cameo), FranShares has partnerships with more than 500 franchise brands throughout the United

States.

