Teriyaki Madness Expands Leadership Team with New CFO and Key Financial Hires to Support Continued Growth

DENVER, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teriyaki Madness (TMAD), the rapidly growing Seattle-style teriyaki franchise, continues to build momentum, not only with franchise expansion but also by strengthening its leadership team.

In the latest of a series of strategic hires, the brand has brought on Bill Bishop as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to guide the company through its next phase of growth. Bishop joins TMAD after 20 years as a partner at Grant Thornton, a leading audit and tax firm. With extensive experience advising major restaurant brands, including Auntie Anne's, Jamba, McAlister's Deli and Honey Baked Ham, Bishop brings a deep understanding of financial strategy tailored to the restaurant industry. However, his move to TMAD marks his first internal role with a restaurant brand.

"I've spent the last 20 years in public accounting advising restaurant clients," said Bishop. "When I decided to leave public accounting, I wanted to step into a CFO role where I could directly influence the kind of success I've helped other brands achieve. I was impressed with TMAD's vision for growth and the focus on supporting franchisees — something many brands miss. It's clear this team is committed to creating real relationships with their franchisees and helping them succeed. The potential here is undeniable, and I'm thrilled to be part of such a forward-thinking company."

Bishop's role as CFO will involve overseeing the accounting, financial planning and analysis (FP&A), and IT departments while driving the company's strategic financial vision. TMAD, which is well on its way to hitting its goal of 500 units, is positioned for continued growth and Bishop will be key in ensuring the financial infrastructure supports this expansion.

Alongside Bishop, Steve Becker has joined TMAD as Vice President of Accounting. With experience at Camp Bow Wow and his own background as a fitness franchisee, Becker brings a well-rounded perspective to the team.

"I've seen franchising from both sides — first as a franchisee and then as a franchisor," said Becker. "What excites me about TMAD is the brand's growth potential and the focus on building scalable systems. I'm looking forward to helping establish efficient, scalable accounting processes that support the company's continued expansion. The brand culture at TMAD really appealed to me. I wanted to be part of where this brand is going."

To further support TMAD's growth, Tim McCarthy joins the team as a Senior Accountant, bringing expertise from his previous role at a professional employer organization. Isaias Aguirre, the newest AP & GL accountant, adds fresh talent after completing an internship and earning his degree from Regis University.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome our new team members to the TMAD family," said CEO Michael Haith. "As we grow, having the right people in place to manage our financial and operational processes is critical as we continue to build the foundation for long-term success."

As TMAD moves into the final quarter of the year, the brand is on track to open a total of 40 new shops by year-end, aiming for a total unit count of 60-75 new franchises awarded in 2024. With a robust pipeline, TMAD is poised for 40-60 openings per year over the next several years, driven by both new and existing franchisees.

