Teriyaki Madness Further Expands in Tennessee, Bringing Big Bowls and Bigger Flavors to Nashville and Beyond

The teriyaki shop franchise sets its sights on Tennessee, aiming to capture the demand for healthier, hearty options.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teriyaki Madness (TMAD), the popular Seattle-style teriyaki shop franchise is spicing things up and expanding into Tennessee! With five shops already sizzling in the greater Nashville area, TMAD is ready to stir up some serious excitement across the Volunteer State. The next stop? Cordova, a Memphis suburb, and new areas around Nashville, where they're aiming to serve up even more of their crave-worthy teriyaki bowls!

The brand's expansion is spearheaded by a team of new and seasoned franchisees eager to bring TMAD's unique flavors to Nashville-area foodies.

"Our further expansion in Tennessee is a natural next step for TMAD, as we continue to see high demand for our food there," said Patrick Pounders, Executive Director of Franchise Development. "Nashville, Brentwood and other areas are filled with young, active adults who value great taste without compromising on nutrition. TMAD provides an ideal solution with our customizable, healthier teriyaki bowls that have become fan favorites."

With plans to open 10-15 additional shops in Tennessee over the next five years, TMAD is well-positioned to serve an increasingly health-conscious market. By offering a range of customizable options, TMAD caters to everyone from busy professionals to families on the go, delivering a fast-casual experience that emphasizes quality ingredients and big, bold flavors.

"TMAD's expansion strategy focuses not only on growth but on finding the right locations to bring our fresh, customizable bowls to communities that truly appreciate what we offer," said CEO Michael Haith. "We are thrilled about the potential in Tennessee as we see a strong alignment with our brand values and customer base."

Teriyaki Madness franchisees receive a comprehensive suite of support services designed to help them thrive. TMAD's extensive onboarding and training process includes everything from immersive sessions at the corporate headquarters to hands-on training in operational shops, ensuring that franchisees are well-prepared from day one. TMAD also provides ongoing operational guidance through a dedicated operations service manager, who supports franchisees throughout the process of site selection, grand opening and day-to-day operations. Business coaches regularly visit Tennessee to engage with local franchisees, fostering a supportive network.

Franchisee's success is supported by Mad University, a platform offering continuous educational resources and community support for Teriyaki Madness owners. In addition to the brand's robust support structure, franchisees also benefit from TMAD's best-in-class technology 'stack', which includes options for to-go, pickup, delivery and Mad Dash curbside services, meeting the incessant demand for convenient dining experiences.

With new locations on the horizon and a proven recipe for success, TMAD is excited to dish out its crave-worthy teriyaki bowls to even more communities across Tennessee. As the brand continues to pop up throughout the state, Teriyaki Madness is perfectly positioned to serve up a healthier, tastier alternative to traditional fast food—one generously packed bowl at a time!

ABOUT TERIYAKI MADNESS

Teriyaki Madness is making big moves. The secret sauce lies in TMAD's uncompromising support systems that allow new business owners to achieve success through their proprietary training and support programs with teams dedicated to each franchisee's unique needs. More than 160 shops across three countries deliver big, heaping bowls of fresh, healthy, natural ingredients to their communities, creating a cult-like following with customers, employment opportunities for neighborhoods, and a high average unit volume for franchisees. Backed by leading-edge technology, including delivery and loyalty innovations, and an all-star executive team, Teriyaki Madness focuses on providing delicious, healthy food to communities. Visit franchise.teriyakimadness.com for single and multi-unit opportunities.

