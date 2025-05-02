Teriyaki Madness Kicks Off 2025 With Red-Hot Q1 Momentum and 10 New Shops Opened

The fast-growing teriyaki franchise also welcomed nine new franchisees, signed 13 new units and expanded into new states like Wyoming and Maryland.

DENVER, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teriyaki Madness (TMAD), the fast-growing Asian-inspired fast casual franchise with a cult following and bowls as bold as its brand voice, kicked off 2025 by turning up the heat. The first quarter brought serious growth across the board: 10 new shops opened, nine new franchisees joined the Madness, 13 new shop agreements were signed and 14 new leases were inked in prime markets — including first-ever entries into Wyoming and Maryland. On top of that, systemwide gross sales climbed 21% year-over year while Q1 sales increased 14.23% year-over-year and 5.45% over Q4 2024, continuing a long-running trend of "how-is-this-even-real" performance that's left the rest of the industry in the dust. (Technomic's Top 500 Chains? Just 3.1% growth. Cute.)

CEO Michael Haith isn't surprised. "This was one of our biggest quarters yet, but honestly, it's what we've built this brand to do," said Haith. "The demand is real — customers love us, franchisees are doubling down, and serious operators are lining up to get in. Teriyaki Madness is built different. And people are starting to catch on."

Expansion came fast and furious. TMAD opened shops across California, Texas, Colorado, Wisconsin and Ohio — and for the first time ever, planted its flag in Wyoming and awarded new franchisees in Maryland. In Sheridan, Wyoming, Candice and Matthew Kindred are bringing bowls to the Cowboy State. In Marietta, Georgia, TMAD vet Keyur Patel is back at it again. Brian Robinson and Lauren Greenberg Robinson, former Wingstop operators, locked down two locations in New York with plans to open more. In Texas, 15-unit Golden Chick operator John Hagan is making his move into TMAD territory with a new shop in Lampasas. Even better? Forty percent of new openings in Q1 came from existing multi-unit TMAD franchisees who saw the numbers and decided they wanted more. That kind of internal validation? You can't fake it.

The Madness isn't stopping at U.S. borders either. On May 2, TMAD will officially open internationally in El Salvador, with more on the way throughout Central America. Between fan demand and franchisee energy, the global opportunity is heating up fast.

TMAD isn't just growing — it's scaling smart. This quarter, the brand rolled out a new Executive Franchise Package designed to let experienced operators open an unlimited number of shops while paying just one franchise fee ($121,500), as long as they keep signing new leases every six months. There's also a new 15% discount on franchise fees for candidates with at least five years in the hospitality game — because TMAD knows the value of battle-tested experience.

The industry has taken notice. For the ninth year running, Teriyaki Madness landed on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, coming in at No. 347. It also earned its seventh straight spot on Franchise Business Review's Top 200 Franchises, based on real franchisee satisfaction. But for Haith, those rankings aren't just about bragging rights. "These awards mean something because they reflect what's happening inside the system," he said. "We're building a community that wins together — and has a hell of a time doing it."

Now with more than 165 shops open and a pipeline packed with high-quality operators and fresh markets, TMAD is charging into Q2 with all the momentum of a brand that knows exactly who it is — and where it's headed. Huge bowls. Big growth. No signs of slowing down.

