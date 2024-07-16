Teriyaki Madness Leads the Catering Industry with Innovative Efficiency and Creative Packaging, Driving Record Sales and Customer Engagement

The franchise's catering service has driven significant sales increases, achieving an impressive average year-over-year growth of 115.17% over the last five quarters.

DENVER, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teriyaki Madness (TMAD), the sizzling Asian fast casual franchise with 150+ units in 40 states and three countries, is stirring up the catering world with a revolutionary approach that combines supercharged efficiency, top-notch corporate backing, and packaging that's as creative as it is crave-worthy. This winning formula has catapulted the franchise to impressive new heights, boosting sales and introducing the TMAD experience to tens of thousands of new fans through catered events.

"Our catering program is designed to be easy to execute, featuring customer favorites that travel well and represent our brand best," said Jodi Boyce, Chief Marketing Officer of Teriyaki Madness. "We offer an online ordering platform and integrations with third-party services like EZ Cater. This streamlined approach has been a huge factor in the growth of our catering business."

The results speak for themselves. TMAD has seen an average year-over-year quarterly systemwide growth of 115.17% per quarter for the last five quarters. Catering is now a significant driver of overall sales, with approximately 45% of the highest-growing TMAD shops also having the highest catering growth and catering as a percentage of sales.

"Our catering program is a big part of our business, making up about 40% of our sales from Monday through Saturday," said Dhruv Patel, a TMAD franchisee in Ohio who has been partnering with sports teams such as the Ohio State Buckeyes for catering. "We cater to a wide variety of customers, including private doctors' offices, pharmaceutical reps and college athletic programs. This wide reach significantly boosts our sales."

Franchisee Gonzalo de Aristegui explained the components of the successful catering model, stating, "Our catering model includes direct orders through EZ Cater, local accounts we manage and support from New Catering Connections, a catering outreach program the TMAD marketing team set up for us. This combination has led to us averaging almost three catering orders a day across all platforms. The setup is very neat and organized, which our customers appreciate. It reflects the quality of our food and makes us stand out from the competition."

Corporate franchisee support plays a crucial role in the success of TMAD's catering program. "The setup we have with the boxes, trays and unique packaging — such as 'Fork-Chop' utensils — is visually appealing and professional. This level of organization helps convey the high quality of our food," de Aristegui said.

The impact of the catering model is further highlighted by TMAD franchisee Jared Shanks: "Ever since we started our catering program a year and a half ago, the interest has been tremendous. We have partnerships with local businesses and sports teams, which have significantly boosted our catering sales. The support from corporate — from guidance to marketing assistance — has been invaluable. Their setup is super beneficial for managing large orders and events, and the packaging is attractive and professional."

Looking ahead, TMAD is committed to continuous improvement and innovation. Boyce revealed plans for "Catering 2.0," an internal project aimed at further enhancing the program. "We plan to refine the next generation of the catering model based on direction from our shop owners," Boyce said.

Catering also serves as a powerful marketing tool for TMAD. "When people taste our food at events, they are more likely to visit our shops. The flavor of our food is what keeps bringing customers back," said Boyce.

TMAD has cooked up a catering model that stands out in the industry, offering franchisees a profitable and efficient business opportunity. With rock-solid corporate backing, out-of-the-wok thinking, and a dedication to top-notch flavors, TMAD is ready to keep dishing out growth and success.

