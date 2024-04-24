Teriyaki Madness Makes BOWLd Moves, Opens Nearly a Shop a Week in Q1, Enters Q2 With Momentum

With 150+ locations in 40 states, the fast casual teriyaki shop concept is rolling out exciting new initiatives focused on elevating the customer experience.

DENVER, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teriyaki Madness, the rapidly expanding 150+ unit Asian-inspired fast casual franchise, proudly announced a series of significant achievements and milestones in the first quarter of 2024, solidifying their position as a leader in the industry. Among the brand's top priorities in entering Q2 is a continued commitment to exceptional customer service.

"We're incredibly excited about the growth we've experienced so far this year and have no plans of slowing down," said CEO Michael Haith. "Our focus remains on providing the best customer experience possible. From new training programs for shop employees to increased efficiency in getting the food into customers' hands, it's all about providing unforgettable customer service – the Teriyaki Madness way."

One of the highlights of Q1 for Teriyaki Madness was opening its 150th shop in Palmdale, California. This opening, which marked a monumental milestone in the brand's journey of growth and success, also underscores the rising demand for teriyaki cuisine. With 95 more shops currently in construction and real estate, plus a full pipeline of current franchisee expansions for years to come, Teriyaki Madness is meeting that demand with a significant team of support staff.

With opening almost a shop a week in Q1, signing new leases with current franchisees and awarding new franchises at a rapid pace, breaking into new markets like Lynchburg, Virginia and Corpus Christi, Texas, Teriyaki Madness continues to expand its geographic footprint and reach new customers. With the addition of the Nebraska and South Carolina shops, the brand now stretches across 40 states.

Looking ahead, Teriyaki Madness is always focused on enhancing its front-of-house experience through customer service initiatives. But perhaps most exciting of all is the rollout of the brand's Mad Dash Program. Mad Dash allows customers to place their order through the Teriyaki Madness app, pull up to the curb and get their food delivered almost instantaneously.

"Customers have tracking turned on through the app, and we get an alert in the shop when they're about two minutes away," Jodi Boyce, chief marketing officer at Teriyaki Madness said. "Then, we get an alert when they drive into the parking lot, and an employee will be standing on the corner or the curb with food in hand as they pull up. It's a very efficient 15 second transaction for the customer."

Mad Dash has been carefully integrated into 122 shops so far, with all shops enthusiastically adopting the technology by the end of April.

Teriyaki Madness's impressive performance hasn't gone unnoticed. The brand has achieved over a dozen awards including the No. 4 spot on the FPG Weekly Ranking: Top 10 Food and Restaurant Franchises, the No. 6 spot on Eat This, Not That: Top 10 Chain Orange Chicken, a spot on Franchise Times' 10 Best Franchise to Buy Category: Build Your Own, the No. 19 spot on Franchise Direct Top 100 Global Franchises, the No. 37 spot on Franchise Times' Smartest Growing Brands, the No. 317 spot on Entreprenuer.com's Franchise 500, the No. 30 spot on The Franchise Business Review's Top Food & Beverage Franchises, the No. 46 spot on Franchise Business Review's Top 50 Midsize Franchises, the No. 26 spot on Fast Casual Top 100 Movers and Shakers and recognition as one of Franchise Journal's Top Emerging Brands of 2024.

"The demand for Teriyaki Madness is on the rise amongst both customers and franchisees," Haith said. "We are incredibly excited to continue expanding across the country to bring delicious teriyaki bowls to new locations. We have no intention of slowing down; we are just getting started!"

Looking to the remainder of the year, the brand is targeting the entire country with capable shop owners searching for a high-touch brand that oversees real estate and construction management as well as a team customized to meet their particular needs.

