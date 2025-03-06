Teriyaki Madness Named a 2025 Top 200 Franchise Based on Franchisee Satisfaction

TMAD "Fires Up" Success with Spot on Franchise Business Review's 2025 Top 200 Franchise List, Recognized for Outstanding Franchisee Satisfaction and a Recipe for Long-Term Growth

DENVER, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teriyaki Madness (TMAD), the rapidly expanding Asian fast casual franchise, was recently recognized for its outstanding support for its franchise owners after being named a Top 200 Franchise for 2025 by Franchise Business Review.

TMAD has been proudly named to Franchise Business Review's prestigious awards for 7 years running, a testament to the exceptional experiences and satisfaction of its franchisees. In 2025, TMAD franchisees were among the 34,000 franchise owners across 350 of today's leading franchise companies who participated in Franchise Business Review's extensive research. Surveyed on 33 benchmark questions, TMAD's franchisees shared their insights on critical areas of the franchise system, including core values, training & support, executive leadership, financial opportunity, franchisee community, and overall satisfaction. This recognition highlights TMAD's ongoing commitment to providing a supportive and rewarding environment for its franchise owners.

"Being included on this prestigious list with other recognized franchising names is a source of immense pride," said Michael Haith, CEO of TMAD. "Our commitment lies in fostering the long-term growth of our network, and we're deeply honored by the outstanding ratings from our franchisees in critical areas such as support, financial opportunity, innovation, leadership, and culture. We're truly humbled and honored to collaborate with such a dedicated group of franchisees."

TMAD franchisees receive a comprehensive suite of support services designed to help them thrive. TMAD's extensive onboarding and training process includes everything from immersive sessions at the corporate headquarters to hands-on training in operational shops, ensuring that franchisees are well-prepared from day one. TMAD also provides ongoing operational guidance through a dedicated operations service manager, who supports franchisees throughout the process of site selection, grand opening, and day-to-day operations. Business coaches regularly engage with local franchisees, fostering a supportive network.

With this recognition, Teriyaki Madness is serving up more than just delicious bowls of flavorful teriyaki—it's dishing out a recipe for success. The dedication of TMAD franchisees, combined with the robust support and guidance they receive from the TMAD team, is what keeps the brand cooking at full steam. As TMAD continues to expand and grow, we're excited to bring even more of our sizzling, crave-worthy bowls to new communities, with the same commitment to excellence that earned us this Top 200 honor. Here's to many more bowls of success, shared with the incredible franchise owners who make it all possible!

ABOUT TERIYAKI MADNESS

Teriyaki Madness is making big moves. The secret sauce lies in TMAD's uncompromising support systems that allow new business owners to achieve success through their proprietary training and support programs with teams dedicated to each franchisee's unique needs. More than 160 shops across three countries deliver big, heaping bowls of fresh, healthy, natural ingredients to their communities, creating a cult-like following with customers, employment opportunities for neighborhoods, and a high average unit volume for franchisees. Backed by leading-edge technology, including delivery and loyalty innovations, and an all-star executive team, Teriyaki Madness focuses on providing delicious, healthy food to communities. Visit franchise.teriyakimadness.com for single and multi-unit opportunities.

