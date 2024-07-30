Teriyaki Madness Offers a Prime Opportunity for Gas Station and Convenience Store Operators To Diversify Their Portfolios

TMAD's straightforward operations, manageable hours and strong support systems make it an excellent addition for those already successful in the gas and convenience store industry.

DENVER, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teriyaki Madness (TMAD), a rapidly growing fast casual restaurant franchise with over 150 locations across three countries, presents a unique and profitable opportunity for gas and convenience store operators looking to diversify their business portfolios.

"Gas and convenience store operators are well-versed in managing high-volume businesses," said Michael Haith, CEO of Teriyaki Madness. "The addition of TMAD to their portfolio can offer a profitable and low-risk expansion into the food industry. Our menu is simple, our operations are easy and only require being open 11 hours vs. 24 hours, and we have a comprehensive franchisee support model that trains owners on everything they need to know. It's really a no-brainer."

Keyur Patel, for example, is a TMAD franchisee in Nashville, Tennessee, who has recently added the brand to his extensive portfolio, which includes gas stations, liquor stores, Hilton and Marriott hotels, and more. Keyur believes TMAD is an excellent fit for gas station and convenience store operators due to its operational similarities and ease of integration.

"Most of our gas stations have restaurants, so we already know a bit about the food business," said Keyur. "Teriyaki Madness is a fast-casual restaurant where you don't have to start from scratch. The second thing is, it's easily transferable. The offerings at Teriyaki Madness are customizable, so you don't need to keep a large inventory of ingredients. This makes it easy to train employees, and even with high turnover, you can quickly get new staff up to speed."

The TMAD menu caters to the current demand from QSR customers who are seeking to trade up to fast-casual dining. With QSR prices rising, customers are looking for better quality without significantly higher costs, and TMAD delivers with fresh, delicious, and healthy products made from quality ingredients.

Kush Patel (no relation to Keyur), a 23-year-old entrepreneur, is another example of the benefits of adding TMAD to a diverse portfolio. With a family background in gas stations and convenience stores in Cincinnati, he has expanded his business ventures to include Tropical Smoothie Cafe, EggHolic, and now Teriyaki Madness.

"My dad has been in the convenience store and gas station business for about 20 years," Kush said. "We started to feel like the business was changing with electric cars, new franchise gas stations coming in, etc. So, we decided to move into the food business. TMAD was a natural choice due to its simple operations, manageable hours and delicious food."

Kush also emphasized the exceptional support from TMAD's corporate team, saying, "The support team, from real estate to training, is absolutely perfect. They reply to any questions very fast and help you through difficulties."

Teriyaki Madness elevates franchisee success through a comprehensive support and training model that combines traditional values with modern technology. Franchisees begin with an immersive four-day business session at TMAD's Denver headquarters, followed by a hands-on 10-day operational deep dive and tailored 10-day Grand Opening training. Each franchisee is paired with a dedicated operations service manager who assists them from lease signing to opening, ensuring seamless operations through weekly support meetings and extensive resources in real estate, design, construction, and marketing. TMAD's commitment to franchisee success is further reinforced by Mad University, an innovative training platform offering resources for every role.

"Our focus is on being a full-service franchisor," said Haith. "Our training and support model is a testament to our commitment to our franchisees' success and our dedication to a culture that defines our entire community. That is why our franchisees don't need to have restaurant ownership experience — whether you own gas stations or hotels or convenience stores, we provide you with the blueprint to expand your portfolio."

Teriyaki Madness is making big moves. The secret sauce lies in TMAD's uncompromising support systems that allow new business owners to achieve success through their proprietary training and support programs with teams dedicated to each franchisee's unique needs. More than 150 shops across three countries deliver big, heaping bowls of fresh, healthy, natural ingredients to their communities, creating a cult-like following with customers, employment opportunities for neighborhoods, and profitable margins for the franchisees. Backed by leading-edge technology including delivery and loyalty innovations and an all-star executive team, Teriyaki Madness' focus is on providing profitable opportunities for TMAD franchisees by providing delicious, healthy food to communities. Visit franchise.teriyakimadness.com for single and multi-unit opportunities.

