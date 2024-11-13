Teriyaki Madness Scales Growth with Coordinated, Market-Level Test-and-Learn Approach

USIM and Teriyaki Madness leverage targeted media to boost franchisee traffic and sales in Chicago and Denver pilot markets.

IRVINE, Calif. , Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Expanding nationwide, Teriyaki Madness is increasing paid media efforts to drive traffic and sales across its locations. Together with USIM, the brand launched a data-focused, test-and-learn media strategy to support franchisees at the local level, focusing on refined audience targeting and geotargeting strategies. This approach assessed the impact of various channels and budget allocations, pinpointed messaging formats with the highest consumer engagement, and examined the regional impact beyond directly supported locations.

The campaign, spanning two test markets—Chicago and Denver—covered 21 stores and ran for eight weeks in Q2 of 2024. USIM's proprietary tools, Purview and 3Di, fueled these hyper-local media efforts. 3Di provided insights into consumer behavior, identifying optimal messaging and prioritizing channels best suited to reach its core customers in each market. Meanwhile, Purview's AI-informed mobile data captured travel patterns to create unique trade zones per location—ensuring each store received tailored media plans based on when and how far customers were likely to travel, ultimately enhancing reach and minimizing media spend waste.

Results were significant: 80% of Chicago locations saw a lift in store traffic and 60% of shops increased sales YoY, while 64% of Denver locations experienced a traffic increase and gross sales growth YoY.

"The ability to create customized, highly nuanced trade zones for each of our Teriyaki Madness locations in the test markets unlocked untapped ROI, driving increases in consumer visitation and sales. The successful paid media test in Chicago and Colorado will allow us to support our amazing franchisees even further and continue to spread the Madness," said Jodi Boyce, Chief Marketing Officer, TMAD.

Moving forward, Teriyaki Madness will capitalize on the success of these highly nuanced local media efforts, committing to a 10X increase in paid media support for Q4, 2024.

Teriyaki Madness is redefining the quick-service restaurant experience with fresh, bold flavors and a supportive franchise model designed for success. With over 150 locations across three countries, TMAD delivers large, made-to-order teriyaki bowls filled with high-quality ingredients. Backed by an innovative executive team and state-of-the-art technology, including delivery and loyalty programs, Teriyaki Madness is committed to helping franchisees thrive. For single and multi-unit franchise opportunities, visit https://franchise.teriyakimadness.com/.

USIM is a data-driven media agency committed to delivering customized media solutions that drive measurable results. Leveraging advanced data and proprietary platforms like Purview and 3Di, USIM enables clients to navigate today's complex media landscape with precision and impact. With offices nationwide, USIM provides both local and national support, ensuring every campaign aligns with clients' strategic goals. For more information, visit http://www.theusim.com.

Alena Alvarez, USIM, (949)668-6181, [email protected], https://www.theusim.com/

