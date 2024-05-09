Teriyaki Madness Sets Its Sights on California for a Wave of Franchise Growth: It's About To Get Saucy in the Golden State!

Following the opening of its 150th shop earlier this year in Palmdale, the teriyaki shop franchise aims to open more in other cities like Sacramento, San Francisco, Fresno and Monterey-Salinas.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get ready, California! Teriyaki Madness (TMAD), the wildly popular Seattle-style teriyaki shop franchise, is bringing its big bowls and even bigger flavors to the Golden State, with a particular eye on Northern and Central California. TMAD currently operates 17 shops across California, with 11 locations stretching from San Diego to Bakersfield and another six from Sacramento to Marina.

"Why California, you ask? Well, it's simple. Californians have a palate for delicious food that's as nourishing for the body as it is delightful for the taste buds — and that's exactly what TMAD is all about," said Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith. "We're not healthy food that tastes good — we're delicious food that happens to be healthy. And let's be honest, in a state where avocado is practically its own food group, we know we're onto something good."

And that explains why TMAD shops are popping up left and right across The Golden State. In 2023, TMAD opened three new Cali shops in Huntington Beach, Redwood City, and Chatsworth. In March, TMAD celebrated an impressive milestone with the opening of its 150th shop. And where did that shop just so happen to be? The beautiful town of Palmdale, CA.

Mario Essary, the franchisee behind the Palmdale location, has been with the TMAD family since 2014. Since then, his growth trajectory within the franchise has been impressive, with four shops currently open across SoCal.

"I am a big believer in location, location, location," Essary said. "There is a lot of foot traffic in the Palmdale area, for example, so it should be pretty easy to get people in the door. Then, once they are in here, we know we can provide the kind of great food and customer service that will make them stick around."

TMAD has big plans for expansion. In the next year alone, the team hopes to add six more shops to the California family, with a vision of 11 more in three years, 15 in five and who knows how many in a decade!

"We want to target every nook and cranny of Northern California, with a special focus on the bustling Bay Area," said Haith. "But it's not just about the where; it's also about the how. Securing prime real estate in one of the country's most competitive markets is no small feat, but thanks to our real estate consultants' savvy approach and our franchisees' flexibility, we're snagging A+ sites."

TMAD supports its franchisees from the outset with extensive onboarding, including immersive business sessions at their headquarters, hands-on operational training in active shops and specialized opening preparations. Every franchisee benefits from a dedicated Operations Service Manager to guide them from lease signing through to the launch, ensuring every aspect of the business — marketing, real estate, operations — is streamlined and supported. Additionally, TMAD's Mad University offers ongoing educational resources, providing franchisees with continuous access to development tools and community support to thrive in their businesses.

With big plans, bigger bowls and the biggest flavors in the business, Teriyaki Madness is on a mission to make California a little more flavorful, one shop at a time. Join us on the journey, and let's make mealtime a mad, mad, mad teriyaki adventure.

ABOUT TERIYAKI MADNESS

Teriyaki Madness is making big moves. The secret sauce lies in TMAD's uncompromising support systems that allow new business owners to achieve success through their proprietary training and support programs with teams dedicated to each franchisee's unique needs. More than 150 shops across three countries deliver big, heaping bowls of fresh, healthy, natural ingredients to their communities, creating a cult-like following with customers, employment opportunities for neighborhoods, and profitable margins for the franchisees. Backed by leading-edge technology including delivery and loyalty innovations and an all-star executive team, Teriyaki Madness' focus is on providing profitable opportunities for TMAD franchisees by providing delicious, healthy food to communities. Visit franchise.teriyakimadness.com for single and multi-unit opportunities.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Teriyaki Madness